STEPHEN THOMPSON: Paint your ceilings a color to freshen your décor

The porch ceilings of Old South homes often were painted blue. Some said it would fool the bugs into thinking the ceiling was the sky, so they’d fly away to hide from birds and no longer pester us.

Others say it was to ward off ghosts, which inspired Sherwin-Williams’ Haint Blue – named after departed spirits of Caribbean legends. Whether warding off pests or ghosts, or just to be interesting, a colored ceiling adds a beautiful, time-tested touch to tall porch ceilings.

Let’s take that colored ceiling concept inside where white historically is the default color of choice. Many think painting a ceiling any color other than white makes a room feel smaller, but did you know color used on tall ceilings actually draws the eyes upward, fooling the eyes and making rooms seem larger? If you are blessed with tall ceilings, here are some enhancing decorating techniques to try.

• Cocoon-like feeling: Paint the ceiling the same color as the walls but don’t add crown molding. This will give the room a cozy feel. Another way to create intimacy is to paint the ceiling a shade darker than the walls. Doing this in a small room – an office or powder room – makes it luxurious and cozy.

• Bold and sophisticated: Paint your ceiling and walls the same color, then frame them with crisp white crown molding. Or soften this look by choosing a ceiling color from the same paint chip that is two tints lighter than the wall color.

• Subtle yet striking: Enamel the ceiling a glossier version of the wall color, then frame it with large white (or stacked) crown molding. Sunlight will make it seem much brighter during the day and when lit at night it will glow beautifully. (Your ceiling must be completely smooth, as gloss finishes show every imperfection.)

• Contrast for beauty: If you have coffered or tray ceilings, paint them a contrasting color. When tray ceilings first became popular for dining rooms and master bedrooms, multiple colors and contrasting banding were used. Now designers usually paint the uppermost, flat portion of the ceiling a color and leave the lower level neutral. Tip: If you love the current urban gray color trend, but don’t want gray walls, stain tongue-in-groove wood weathered-gray and install it in the highest flat portion of your tray ceiling for a cosmopolitan look.

• Color block and coordinate: To raise your room décor to the next level paint the ceiling a bold color, then bring that color back down into the room by adding a few accessories of the same color.

Architecturally there are many ways to enhance rooms with tall ceilings, but if you’re looking for simplicity or even a certain je ne sais quoi, accenting ceilings with paint is the way to go. A colored ceiling is no different than an accent wall; It’s just beauty on another plane.

Live well – live in beauty!

Stephen Thompson has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. For questions, comments, or consultations contact Designer Connection, P.O. Box 361, Tupelo, MS 38802 or stephen2816@mac.com.