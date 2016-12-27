Sweaters for Pups: Volunteers work to keep shelter animals warm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – After-hours visitors to Cafe 212 last week were advised to be careful where they put down their coats and sweaters.

“On the Facebook page, it said, ‘Bring your own scissors,’” said Christy Stewart of Tupelo. “I thought that was funny.”

During Sweaters for Pups, volunteers cut up donated sweaters, sweat pants and T-shirts to give to dogs at the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.

“One of the problems at the shelter is the iffy heat and air,” said volunteer Moe Bristow. “That problem will go away with the new shelter.”

About 20 people showed up at Cafe 212 to assist the shelter’s residents through the winter months. The event was spearheaded by Summer Knight, vice president of the Tupelo Dog Park. She’d heard about similar events in other cities and decided to try it.

“I put it out there for anybody wanting to help,” Knight said, “and the whole community has pitched in.”

The effort began Dec. 1, and 10 collection points were placed in Tupelo and Saltillo. The donations were bagged and delivered to Cafe 212, where they lined the walls.

Volunteers worked from plans Knight had found on the internet. A few well-placed cuts can turn a sweater sleeve into a small dog’s sweater, and then, after a few more cuts, the body of the sweater can fit a large dog.

Early arrivals figured out the process and shared it with newcomers.

“If you can envision it, cut it,” Knight advised.

Clusters of people took over different restaurant tables, and others plopped down on the floor. Hot chocolate was provided, and 11-year-old Maple Wilson of Saltillo took sips between cuttings.

“There’s a lovely Christmas sweater right here,” she said, “but I’ve got to cut it up.”

That was an unexpected problem for volunteers. Knight had discovered it when she’d tested the internet instructions.

“It broke my heart to cut Ralph Lauren last night,” she told the group.

Some items were deemed too good for dogs just yet. They needed a few more years of wear and tear.

“People donated such really nice clothes,” said Saltillo resident Traci Tanner. “Let’s get rid of the old stuff first.”

In addition to boxes for small, medium and big dogs, another was added for humans.

“What can’t be used or would be better for people will be going to people,” said Amanda Hayden, co-owner of Cafe 212. “We’re going to give it to Salvation Army.”

Items like dresses and pants that couldn’t easily be converted also went into the giveaway pile.

From his spot on the floor, Knight’s husband, Alex Knight, endorsed that plan.

“For the ratty ones, this is the best thing for them,” he said. “They were going to be thrown away or left in a closet.”

A few volunteers experimented with turning sweaters into dog beds with pillow filling and yarn.

Cats were included, too, though no one planned to put clothes on them.

“The cats like blankets. This is a hat, a toboggan,” Knight said, holding up a surgically altered hat. “The cats can curl up.”

Some people saved the volunteers some trouble by buying and donating actual dog sweaters. That’s what Barbara Fleishhacker did, and she also showed up with her scissors to help convert other donations.

“If you have to sew, I can’t do it,” she said, “but I can do this.”

Knight delivered about 200 sweaters to the shelter on Tuesday, but the need remains. The Sweaters for Pups drive will continue until Jan. 31.

Tupelo donation points are The Main Attraction, Keep It Casual, Link Centre, Oreck Clean Home Center, Adair Carpet, Romie’s Grocery, Core Cycle & Outdoor and Premier Fabrics of Tupelo. The Saltillo locations are Ironclad Tattoo Gallery and Saltillo Small Animal Hospital.

Volunteers are expected to gather for at least one more night of turning human clothes into dog clothes. For information, search “Sweaters for Pups Tupelo” on Facebook.

“This is so cool, all of us coming here and doing this,” said Brandy Wilson, who sat on the floor next to her daughter, Maple, “and all those dogs are going to be warm.”

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris