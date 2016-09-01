‘Tinker’ tailored by Payne: Filmmaker’s new project screens Friday

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – “Tinker” is a good name for Glenn Payne’s latest movie project.

The local filmmaker has made “about” 25 films in the past decade, some full-length, some short films. And he sometimes changes his mind about which medium he prefers.

“I do really enjoy that you can sort of explore an idea and play around with characters and themes in a short film,” Payne said. “It’s less of a massive commitment because it’s so much smaller in scale. You get a new experience with each hit.”

With his newest endeavor, Payne tells the story of an inventor who is trying to pursue his dream, while life inevitably falls apart around him.

“It follows that struggle of anyone who is chasing after something and how it affects you, your family and everyone around you,” Payne said.

Written by frequent collaborator, Casey Dillard, “Tinker’s” basic idea was pitched by Payne to Dillard, who loved it.

“She took it and ran with it to develop it out more,” he said.

The duo did a quick turn around on the project, completing it within three months to enter it for the Memphis Film Prize earlier this month, hoping to win the $10,000 grand prize. While the film didn’t make the cut, Payne said they received high praise and want to continue to share it.

The short will premiere Friday at the Link Centre in Tupelo, where Payne often performs improv comedy with his fellow troupe, West of Shake Rag.

“It’s got comedy, it’s got drama and a little bit of everything,” he said. “We’re excited to share it.”

Payne often uses his friends in his projects, aspiring actors and filmmakers that often help each other out with projects. He’s currently assisting in production with a film shooting in West Point, directed by his friend Michael Williams who also served as cinematographer on “Tinker.”

The film stars Dillard, Todd Barnett, Coley Bryant, Rachel Thaggard, Jamie Fair and Jennifer Collins who are all no stranger to Payne’s resume of work. His last film, “Earthrise,” a sci-fi feature, was recently picked up for distribution and is available on iTunes and Amazon Prime as well as many other mediums including DVD via Barnes and Noble and Best Buy. That same distributor picked up one of Payne’s older films, “Avarice.”

“That was probably my fifth film seven or eight years ago,” Payne said. “I’m juggling a few different titles that are out there for everyone now.”

In addition to “Avarice” and “Earthrise” another Payne and Dillard collaboration, “Stagrassle Paranormal” was just picked up on Amazon Prime for streaming, and he hopes that will lead to more episodes of the paranormal comedy pilot that was filmed in Tupelo last year.

“They’re (the distributor) shopping it around now so I hope we get to make more episodes and bring in some big names to join us,” he said.

Never quite slowing down, Payne ended the interview with the Daily Journal to get back to work on what he loves best: movies.

“You get a new experience each time,” he said. “There’s always a new story to tell.”

“Tinker” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday alongside other local short films. Visit “Tinker – Short” on Facebook for additional details.

