Tupelo Film Fest continues service of celebrating independent film

TUPELO – The Tupelo Film Festival, now in its 14th year, lost a champion when Pat Rasberry died in September 2016.

Rasberry was film commissioner of Tupelo for more than 25 years and was an integral part of the festival. But, in her absence, the work is continuing thanks to the festival’s staff, its volunteers and community support.

“We didn’t get a start on it until later in 2016,” said Tupelo Film Festival director Carolyn Parson. “In honor of Pat, we thought we owed it to her to make sure it happened this year. She was our motivation.”

Parson said Pat’s passion for film was a driving force for those involved.

“It’s a labor of love,” Parson said. “I love film festivals and I love independent film. With festivals like this, you get the independent filmmaker. They’re usually unknown and their stories are different. They don’t do the Hollywood blockbuster always. With them, you get a truer story that is more real. There’s not always a lot of money, usually, so they have to have a good story as a driving force.”

Parson said that truth is a good reason for people to come out and support independent works from the festival’s selections.

“They will find films and stories that they can relate to more,” Parson said. “I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised with something different. You’ll find stories that will make you think on the drive home and stay with you later. If they haven’t tried it, they need to.”

Even though the festival has undergone numerous changes over the past couple of years, there’s one consistent element audiences can count on: There will be plenty of films – more than 65, actually.

“We have many features, shorts and docs to screen,” she said. “We have some wonderful stories to share in these films. We have filmmakers coming in from all over the country and some foreign films from all over the world.”

In addition to films and judging, several workshops will be held. Plus, the Mississippi High School Film Competition will return for Saturday.

“There are workshops for makeup and writing music for film as well as screenwriting and distribution on Saturday morning,” she said. “We have a very energetic and enthusiastic crew that have been working hard for this festival. We believe the people will have a good time when they come out.”

The Tupelo Film Festival kicks off Thursday, April 20, and runs through Saturday, April 22. You can purchase a daily pass for $10 or a weekend pass at the Malco theater. For more information, visit tupelofilmfestival.net or find Tupelo Film Festival on Facebook.

