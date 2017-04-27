Tupelo High vocal jazz show set for next weekend

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – If you think the Madrigals’ job is done once the holidays are over, think again.

Coming off the heels of their performance in Chicago last weekend, where the group received Gold Superiors for their performance, the Tupelo High MadJazz group is ready to bring the production home to Northeast Mississippi for the community to enjoy.

“We did very well there,” director Suzy Williams said, “so some of the things we will be doing are things we did at competition. Gold Superiors are ultimately what you’re there to get, so we were happy to get to do that.”

With selections from Britney Spears and John Legend to Pentatonix and old-school jazz, Williams’ 31 students have their work cut out for them for the spring concert, but they’re eager to share the show with the Tupelo audience.

“They’re songs that everyone will know,” she said. “We kind of run the gambit.”

The group will alternate between full chorus, solos and ensemble pieces throughout the performance.

“It’s such a variety of music that offers a little something for everybody,” Williams said. “It’s a great group of kids and they work hard, going out and representing Tupelo and our school system really well both as Madrigals and when they turn over into our vocal jazz group in the spring. We appreciate the community supporting the group.”

Admission to next weekend’s performance is $5, and $2 for TPSD students at the door.

derek.russell@journalinc.com

Twitter: @wderekrussell

–––––

IF YOU GO

• What: Tupelo High MadJazz concert

• When: May 4 and 5, 7 p.m.

• Where: Tupelo High Performing Arts Center

• Admission: $5, $2 students