Tupelo native happy to return home to her roots

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

TUPELO – When K.C. Caldwell Grist was about 7 years old, she cooked an entire meal for her grandparents and invited them to her home to eat it.

By the time she was in the seventh grade, she was making crepes and selling them to the public to earn spending money.

“I was always in the kitchen with my mother, watching and learning,” she said. “One of my first Christmas presents was a cookbook. When I was 10 years old, my dad bought me a crepe pan. I don’t consider myself a foodie, although I love to cook and I love good food.”

When Grist was growing up in Tupelo, her parents, Cynthia and the late Jimmie Caldwell, used to take her everywhere they went, especially when they traveled.

“So I was exposed to a lot of different restaurants,” Grist said. “I considered myself pretty worldly at the age of 15 because I had been exposed to so many nice places.”

Grist shares that love of food with her husband, Joey, and their two sons, J.T. and Jimmie. Even though she works full time, she still manages to cook supper five nights a week.

“What we do is if we grill steaks on Saturday night, we’ll do them first, then start pulling out hotdogs, hamburgers and chicken strips and we grill until the heat is gone. That gives me at least a base for supper.”

That way, Grist said, when it’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon and she knows she has grilled chicken breasts in the fridge, she can stop by the grocery and pick up some zucchini and squash to sauté with onions and garlic, and throw some sweet potatoes in the oven for a healthy meal.

“We’ve also found that we like just about any vegetable roasted,” she said. “We sprinkle them with Garlic Expressions marinade or Italian dressing. We do what we can to try to stay healthy – fresh over frozen, and frozen over canned. I try to do the 70/30 rule. Seventy percent of the time we eat healthy.”

Grist has K.C. Grist Consulting, with a focus on government relations, professional development and association management. She also does some training with companies on goal-setting and time management as well as some political work in election years.

“I’m also the neighborhood association coordinator for the city of Tupelo and I do some work with the Mississippi Health Advocacy Program out of Jackson,” she said. “But public education is probably my biggest passion.”

After graduating from Tupelo High School, Grist went off to Ole Miss and then moved around a bit, living in Nashville, Memphis, Jackson and Bruce before moving back to Tupelo in 2005.

“Raising my children where I grew up is pretty special,” she said. “There’s something kind of neat about that. I love raising them here where they have roots.”

Do you know a good cook? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can fax them to (662) 842-2233 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.