Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery ministry

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – When Colby Cuevas shares the good news of Easter morning, redemption is more than a promise for the next life.

The recovery pastor at the Orchard in Tupelo said he feels the healing grace every day as he continues his journey out of addiction.

“God uses the least likely people,” said the 30-year-old husband and father of twins who has been sober for nearly 11 years. “I would have never imagined this would be my life.”

Cuevas helped the Orchard create Thrive a year and a half ago. It welcomes people grappling with addictions and life-controlling behaviors. Cuevas shares his experiences, hope and faith.

“I’m not the healer, but I know the One who is,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas took his first puff of marijuana in seventh grade, but the vulnerability to addiction goes back further. He had feelings of not belonging during grade school which intensified when his parents divorced. When he moved with his mom and stepdad from Hattiesburg to Slidell, Louisiana, at age 8, he lost the daily contact with his maternal grandparents that had been his solid base of support. He didn’t have a church family or access to other supportive adults.

“I didn’t have a way to understand, to process,” Cuevas said.

The marijuana seemed to offer relief he hadn’t found anywhere else.

“Initially it wasn’t euphoric, but it changed the way I felt; It numbed the feelings,” Cuevas said. “It was the beginning of a long escape.”

He added alcohol to the mix, drinking on the weekends.

His mom and stepdad tried to intervene, but Cuevas found ways to circumvent them. In ninth grade, Cuevas moved back to Hattiesburg to live with his dad. The family hoped a clean slate and a chance to spend more time with maternal grandparents would help him.

But Cuevas found ways to continue using alcohol and marijuana. He told his dad he was staying at his grandparents’. He told his grandparents he was staying at his dad’s. Most nights, he was sleeping on a friend’s couch.

“I took advantage of cracks in supervision,” Cuevas said.

His grades dropped. Relationships were strained. Cuevas began adding in pain pills, LSD, mushrooms and whatever else he could get his hands on.

“I was living to use, using to live,” Cuevas said. “I became that guy who was high every day.”

Despite the deepening addiction, Cuevas managed to graduate high school with honors. But he wasn’t able to feed his addiction and excel in school when he entered the University of Southern Mississippi. By his second semester, he was on academic probation with a 1.0 GPA.

Little invitations of grace started to drop into his life; Cuevas did his best to ignore them. His sister gave him a recovery book; he used it as a coaster. A police officer shared the Gospel during a traffic stop; he deflected with a smart comment. His sister invited him to a recovery meeting. He went high, but he was stunned by the unconditional welcome he received.

“We’re glad you’re here. We hope you come back,” he remembers they told him. “That wasn’t something I had experienced.”

He hit rock rock bottom at Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee the summer after that freshman year of college.

“Spiritually, I was feeling completely separate from anything that was good,” Cuevas said. “I laid down in a tent that night, hoping I wouldn’t wake up.”

But that awakening wasn’t enough on its own to set Cuevas on a different path. On the way home, the car Cuevas was riding in rear ended an empty church bus. No one was hurt, but the police found drugs in the car. Cuevas and his friend ended up in county jail. After his friend’s mom bailed them out, they headed back to South Mississippi. They stopped to get high and got pulled over again.

“I knew an intervention was coming again,” Cuevas said, and he spent the next few days going through his stash.

This time, his grandparents were involved in the intervention, and they helped lay down some tough love. They told him they were no longer going to be a part of allowing him to continue. They would support him in getting treatment, but they wouldn’t keep giving him money to live as an addict.

Cuevas entered Clearview Recovery Center in Moselle. The physical detoxification wasn’t as bad as it is for some people. He dealt with severe headaches and nightmares. More difficult was facing all the feelings he had been using drugs to run from.

Away from the chaos and the noise, he opened up and began listening to God, Cuevas said. He watched the sun rise every morning with others in the program.

“I started being willing to do something different,” Cuevas said.

One Sunday morning, a pair of preachers spoke on John 15:5 – “I am the vine, you are the branches” – the same passage Cuevas had been reading a reflection about in his own study. The passage comes with a hard truth and a message of hope, Cuevas said. Without the vine, the branch withers and dies, but wild branches can be grafted into vine.

“I knew I had tried everything else and it didn’t work,” said Cuevas, who stood when the preachers called for those who wanted to give their lives to Christ. “I walked out of that cafeteria different from the way I walked in.”

Cuevas slowly rebuilt his life. After finishing rehab, he returned to school. He joined a 12-step recovery group, connected with others in recovery and found a sponsor. He changed his major from pre-med to religion and philosophy. He visited churches and soaked up the teachings from different traditions.

“I was just thirsty for more,” Cuevas said.

But the old feelings didn’t disappear automatically. One day, wanting to change the way he was feeling, he called an old friend and made plans to get high. He credits God with the strength to call his sponsor, confess his weakness and ask for help. Instead of connecting with the old friend, Cuevas met his sponsor and went to a meeting.

“I didn’t get high; it was a good day,” Cuevas said. “That was a miracle. I didn’t do that by myself.”

From there, Cuevas focused on taking one day at a time. He worked through the legal repercussions of his addiction. He got involved with a youth ministry and connected with a family at the church.

“They say blood is thicker than water,” Cuevas said. “The spirit is thicker than blood.”

He met his wife-to-be, Brittany, through the church college ministry.

“We took it really slow,” Cuevas said. “I didn’t know how to do relationships.”

He decided to go to seminary after college with help from the Mississippi Methodist Ministerial Education Fund. His journey led him to First United Methodist Church in Tupelo and then to the Orchard. Thrive began its ministry at the Orchard in September 2015.

The Orchard has long had a heart for recovery ministry, but had trouble getting a formal program off the ground, said Bryan Collier, founding and lead pastor for the Church.

“Our prayer has always been for God to send the right person,” Collier said. “Colby has such incredible credibility because he has been there.”

Cuevas also has been a resource for the entire pastoral staff, helping them to find the best ways to assist people in recovery, Collier said.

“We are all broken,” Collier said. “He lives embracing his own brokenness and encourages us not to run from our brokenness.”

Recovery doesn’t always move in a straight line. There are tough moments when people Cuevas is walking with slip up.

“I grieve a lot,” Cuevas said. But he feels called to continue offering the welcome he felt at the first recovery meeting and love people where they are. “We don’t ever know when the next time is going to be the time it sticks.”

Although Cuevas will celebrate 11 years sober in June, he knows he remains vulnerable to addiction and can’t have a casual beer like other people do.

“I have a disease,” Cuevas said. “One is too many; a thousand is never enough.”

This year, his Easter message focused on the change that can come through the resurrection. Peter went from denying Jesus to building his church. Mary Magdalene went from grieving to proclaiming the risen Christ.

“Addicts can go from slavery to freedom,” Cuevas said.

michaela.morris@journalinc.com