Tupelo’s new native sons: Diplo to headline SremmFest alongside Rae Sremmurd

TUPELO – You might find yourself asking, “who is Diplo?”, but odds are, you’ve heard his tunes.

From collaborating with the likes of Madonna to Bruno Mars to Justin Bieber, electronic musician Diplo’s beats are the backbone of modern music, and often find themselves in the top 40, whether he’s producing for Beyoncé or recording with M.I.A.

The Tupelo-born Diplo, or Wesley Pentz, as he was known then, will be returning to Northeast Mississippi for the second installment of SremmFest, a concert celebrating other Tupelo do-wells, Rae Sremmurd – hip-hop brothers Khalif “Swae Lee” and Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown.

“It’s been a minute since I was in Tupelo,” Diplo said in an interview with the Daily Journal. “I was born there but moved around a bunch growing up. I’m excited to be going back for this.”

SremmFest started last year as a music festival heralded by brothers Sremmurd. In addition to Diplo, the lineup will feature Young Dolph and Big K.R.I.T.

“SremmFest is going to be lit,” Diplo said. “It’ll be dope to share the stage with everyone and do a mannequin challenge.”

The now infamous viral mannequin challenge, a by-product of Sremmurd that launched from their recent “Black Beatles” single, took the internet by storm this fall and helped launch the brothers up the charts, as the number one song in the country and most streamed song on the web for several weeks. “Saturday Night Live,” Paul McCartney and even Diplo himself offered up their own version of the mannequin challenge in the weeks following the song’s success.

But for Diplo, his attention stays with making his music the best that he can.

“I feel like all the music I put out is fun and different,” he said. “I’m always collaborating with so many different and talented artists. I’m very fortunate to get to travel all over the globe, and I draw a lot of inspiration from different cultures around the world.”

True to form, Diplo’s beats often pull from his geography at the time of his recording, whether it’s Brazil or Jamaica. You can often feel the local flavor in his sounds.

“I’ve been really fortunate to travel all over the world and experience different cultures through music,” he said in an interview with Billboard.com.

His music and success are very much a product of global culture, and for that Diplo thanks his fans.

“Hard work, my team and everyone who has supported me, listened to my music or been to one of my shows (I owe my success to),” Diplo told the Daily Journal. “From intimate club shows to the biggest festivals, every crowd has a different vibe and a different energy which I feed off of when I perform. I’m sure the crowd at SremmFest is going to go off.”

Tickets for Friday’s concert are still available at the BancorpSouth Arena box office (662) 841-6528 or bcsarena.com.

