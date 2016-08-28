Turf crews at Ole Miss, MSU get ready for season

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

College football players aren’t the only people preparing for the upcoming season, which begins in less than a week.

Brandon Hardin, sports turf superintendent at Mississippi State University, and his team of full-time employees and student workers have spent the summer coaxing a new field of Bermuda grass to grow.

“Every day the sun comes up we are at the mercy of Mother Nature,” Hardin said while standing on the sideline in a relatively empty Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

The same can be said for the University of Mississippi, where Brain McNeill, assistant director of sports turf, has been working with his crew to make the change from artificial turf to the natural variety.

“When someone walks into the stadium, one of the first things they see is the field, so it’s important for us each day to make it look good,” McNeill said from just outside the end zone at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

McNeill and Hardin, who studied golf and turf management together at MSU, have installed the same type of grass at their respective fields.

Tifway 419 Bermuda grass has a reputation as a hardy playing surface, and that matters when 300-pound men start churning across the same patches of ground.

“Tifway 419 Bermuda has been around a long time. It’s a very durable grass and holds up to high traffic,” McNeill said. “I felt like this would be a good fit for the stadium.”

That durability will affect how the field looks when cameras beam games to televisions across the nation each week. Torn-up turf probably wouldn’t impress potential recruits watching from home.

Even so, the professionals said looks aren’t as important as playability, and that comes in a distant second when compared to safety.

“It’s the job of the sports turf department to provide the safest surfaces we can for the student athletes,” McNeill said.

As mentioned, the Rebels had been playing on artificial turf at Hollingsworth Field and decided it was time for a change. The MSU Bulldogs played on grass last year, but it was a different variety of Bermuda.

“I had the No. 1 football field in the country last year,” Hardin said, adding that the award was given during the 2016 Sports Turf Managers Association conference in San Diego, California.

If things had gone his way, he would’ve kept what he had, but the warm winter woke up the grass at Scott Field in Starkville, and then bouts of cold weather smacked it back down.

“Really, we didn’t have a choice,” he said. “It went from green to brown.”

Both schools began their installations in June. The Ole Miss team got a short head start, and they’ll also have an extra week to bring the field along. The Rebels will begin the season on Monday, Sept. 5, against Florida State University in Orlando, Florida. The home opener will be the following week against Wofford College.

Since he’s had the extra time, McNeill’s been babying his field a bit, trying to limit the stress early on.

Hardin has to be ready to host the University of South Alabama on Saturday, so he’s been a bit more aggressive.

“People think we just cut grass,” Hardin said. “There’s way more to it. There is definitely a science background to what we do.”

Soil samples are taken and sent to labs to determine the right mix of fertilizer, and pesticides are geared toward specific invaders, such as armyworms and Bermuda mites.

Verticutting and aeration machines remove excess organic material so the turf can better absorb nutrients and water.

The new grass at both schools has to be rolled and packed to ensure arguably the most important thing in all of sports, a level playing field.

“You have to document everything and everything is planned out,” McNeill said. “There’s always work to do, hot or cold, rain or shine.”

For times of shine, both fields have strategically placed water cannons to irrigate every square inch of the playing surface. The sandy base below the grass allows for easy drainage.

“We’ll also take all the rain Mother Nature will give us until it’s game day,” Hardin said.

That might have been a slight exaggeration, because paint and water don’t mix. The turf crews are responsible for drawing yard markers, boundaries, end zones and the rest.

Coaches at both schools needed some painting done for preseason scrimmages, so the players could get used to their home turf. Painting will become more complicated when the season starts, as teams add logos, mascots and other decorations.

“On game weeks, we will start painting the field Monday morning and we will finish up Friday afternoon,” McNeill said.

The Ole Miss and MSU crews also have game-day duties. In Oxford, the crew members raise and lower the net for point-after and field goal attempts.

“We’ve been out during rain with pitchforks on the field helping water drain,” Hardin said.

Other duties could include asking coaches to encourage players to think about how they practice. The fields will experience plenty of wear and tear during games, but players can be field-conscious during pregame warmups.

In addition to players, cheerleaders and band members add to the foot traffic during their performances.

“The main concern is the middle of the field where it gets chewed,” McNeill said.

There’s still more to do, like overseeding with perennial rye grass in October to keep the field green until the last home game.

Eventually, the football season will end, but turf management at MSU and Ole Miss is never about just one sport.

“Everybody says, ‘You’re gearing up for football,’” Hardin said, “but it never stops for us. We’re out here all year.”

There are baseball and softball fields to tend. Tennis courts and soccer pitches must be maintained, and track and field events need a level playing field, too. Intramural sports also require regular attention.

“We take care of all the athletic fields on campus, as well as landscaping around the athletic facility itself,” McNeill said.

Still, the 2016 football season starts in a few days, so the new fields are of upmost importance. Both men and their crews have reasons to feel confident and concerned as kickoffs approach.

That’s what they signed up for.

“I consider myself very blessed most days,” Hardin said.

McNeill echoed the sentiment, but he’s noticed at least one drawback to the sports turf business. His yard at home has been dry lately.

“I don’t have an irrigation system at home. I try to cut it every other week and keep the weeds out,” he said, “but when you do this for a living, the last thing you’re concerned about is your own home lawn.”

