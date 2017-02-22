VIDEO: Oscars 2017 Preview

Posted on by in Entertainment, Lifestyle

Daily Journal movie critic M. Scott Morris and GoldDerby.com’s Chris Beachum discuss this year’s Academy Awards. Beachum is Tupelo’s man in Hollywood.

