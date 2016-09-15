Wyatt assures ‘violence, wildness’ at WWE

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – It’s easy to get lost in the sea of wrestlers the WWE offers weekly on TV, but one name stands above the rest each time: Bray Wyatt.

In fact, Wyatt has a few names of his own that he’s been given over the years, but he just takes nicknames with respect.

“I didn’t give any of those to myself,” Wyatt said. “Those are other people’s perspectives on me and my outlook. It’s a thing of respect.”

From “The New Face of Fear” to “The Man of 1,000 Truths,” Wyatt has made quite the name for himself, but there’s one he likes above the rest.

“I have clung on to ‘The Eater of Worlds’ more than all the rest because that’s one Dusty Rhodes gave me,” he said. “He’s a lot like myself as far as not being in the general mold and cookie cutter. He was his own entity and larger of the life. When people met Dusty, they didn’t meet a man, they met something more. And not to toot my own horn, but I like to think I carry my own mystique as well.”

Wyatt’s “mystique” can be seen weekly on WWE, whether in his on-going feud with fellow wrestler Randy Orton or his surprise match last week with the infamous Kane.

“I’ve ran through Kane a few times, so he’ll get his, I promise that,” Wyatt said. “He’s got to go. Randy’s a slippery creature, too.”

Though wrestling is, literally, in his blood from a young age with both his grandfather and father being professional wrestlers, Wyatt always wanted to make a name for himself.

“I don’t really view myself as a legacy,” he said. “I am my own thing. When I was a child, all I wanted to do was get here some day at some point because I had so much to say and things I wanted to accomplish. Not because someone before me did, but because I had my own message.”

Wyatt’s upbringing around the ring made his outlook on life a little different than other kids his age.

“Growing up in that environment is a strange thing,” he said, laughing. “Most people couldn’t imagine it. When I was a child, I thought everyone was a wrestler. I thought when you went to work, you went to go wrestle. It was weird hearing kids talk trash about your family from what they see on television, but it kind of molded me and made me what I am today – thick-skinned.”

Monday’s WWE Live! at the BancorpSouth Arena has a full schedule of matches on the card, but Wyatt promises you’ll remember him the most if you’re in attendance.

“I am the most shock and awe product there is today,” he said. “It’s a strange vibe when I come out. I’m different than anything else out there. It’s violence and wildness.”

WWE Live! at the BancorpSouth Arena starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Call (662) 841-6528 for tickets.

derek.russell@journalinc.com

Twitter: @wderekrussell

–––––

IN THE RING

• What: WWE Live!

• When: 7:30 p.m., Monday

• Where: BancorpSouth Arena

• Tickets: $19-$104

• Info: (662) 841-6528