LEASE vs. PURCHASE: Which is the Best Choice for You?

Should You Lease or Purchase?

You should LEASE if you want to:

  • Drive a new Honda more often.
  • Customize your vehicle with Honda Genuine Accessories.
  • Pay less up front and monthly.
  • Get a guaranteed purchase price if you want to buy your vehicle at lease-end.

You should PURCHASE if you want to:

  • Eventually sell your vehicle or trade it in for a new Honda.
  • Customize your vehicle with Honda Genuine Accessories.
  • Drive your Honda more than five years.
  • Eventually own your Honda outright.

Your Down Payment and Monthly Payments
LEASE Advantages:

  • Pay less up front and monthly
  • Pay less in sales tax (in most states).
  • Include peace-of-mind Honda Care® Vehicle Service Contract (VSC) protection in your monthly payment or pay with an interest-free plan.

PURCHASE Advantages:

  • Make a substantial down payment to keep monthly payments low
  • Keep, trade in or sell your Honda once your loan is paid off.
  • Include peace-of-mind Honda Care® VSC protection in your monthly payment or pay with an interest-free plan.

The Guaranteed Purchase Price Advantage
LEASE Advantages:

  • Know in advance what your Honda will cost to purchase at lease-end
  • If it’s worth more than the guaranteed purchase price, you can purchase it at the guaranteed price.
  • If it’s worth less than the guaranteed purchase price, you can lease or purchase a new Honda, or simply return it.

PURCHASE Advantages:

  • Sell your vehicle or trade it in for a new Honda.
  • Know you’ve made a smart investment, as Honda vehicles tend to hold their value.

 

*Information furnished by Honda Financial Services.

TONY HOUSTON
Sales & Leasing Representative

 

