LEASE vs. PURCHASE

Which is the Best Choice for You?

Should You Lease or Purchase?

You should LEASE if you want to:

Drive a new Honda more often.

Customize your vehicle with Honda Genuine Accessories.

Pay less up front and monthly.

Get a guaranteed purchase price if you want to buy your vehicle at lease-end.

You should PURCHASE if you want to:

Eventually sell your vehicle or trade it in for a new Honda.

Customize your vehicle with Honda Genuine Accessories.

Drive your Honda more than five years.

Eventually own your Honda outright.

Your Down Payment and Monthly Payments

LEASE Advantages:

Pay less up front and monthly

Pay less in sales tax (in most states).

Include peace-of-mind Honda Care® Vehicle Service Contract (VSC) protection in your monthly payment or pay with an interest-free plan.

PURCHASE Advantages:

Make a substantial down payment to keep monthly payments low

Keep, trade in or sell your Honda once your loan is paid off.

Include peace-of-mind Honda Care® VSC protection in your monthly payment or pay with an interest-free plan.

The Guaranteed Purchase Price Advantage

LEASE Advantages:

Know in advance what your Honda will cost to purchase at lease-end

If it’s worth more than the guaranteed purchase price, you can purchase it at the guaranteed price.

If it’s worth less than the guaranteed purchase price, you can lease or purchase a new Honda, or simply return it.

PURCHASE Advantages:

Sell your vehicle or trade it in for a new Honda.

Know you’ve made a smart investment, as Honda vehicles tend to hold their value.

*Information furnished by Honda Financial Services.

TONY HOUSTON

Sales & Leasing Representative

Contact Dossett Big 4