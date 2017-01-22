LEASE vs. PURCHASE
Which is the Best Choice for You?
Should You Lease or Purchase?
You should LEASE if you want to:
- Drive a new Honda more often.
- Customize your vehicle with Honda Genuine Accessories.
- Pay less up front and monthly.
- Get a guaranteed purchase price if you want to buy your vehicle at lease-end.
You should PURCHASE if you want to:
- Eventually sell your vehicle or trade it in for a new Honda.
- Customize your vehicle with Honda Genuine Accessories.
- Drive your Honda more than five years.
- Eventually own your Honda outright.
Your Down Payment and Monthly Payments
LEASE Advantages:
- Pay less up front and monthly
- Pay less in sales tax (in most states).
- Include peace-of-mind Honda Care® Vehicle Service Contract (VSC) protection in your monthly payment or pay with an interest-free plan.
PURCHASE Advantages:
- Make a substantial down payment to keep monthly payments low
- Keep, trade in or sell your Honda once your loan is paid off.
- Include peace-of-mind Honda Care® VSC protection in your monthly payment or pay with an interest-free plan.
The Guaranteed Purchase Price Advantage
LEASE Advantages:
- Know in advance what your Honda will cost to purchase at lease-end
- If it’s worth more than the guaranteed purchase price, you can purchase it at the guaranteed price.
- If it’s worth less than the guaranteed purchase price, you can lease or purchase a new Honda, or simply return it.
PURCHASE Advantages:
- Sell your vehicle or trade it in for a new Honda.
- Know you’ve made a smart investment, as Honda vehicles tend to hold their value.
*Information furnished by Honda Financial Services.
