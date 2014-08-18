 

Amory Museum begins “Save the Cabin” campaign

By | 6:00 am | August 18, 2014 | News
ALICE ORTIZ/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Amory Regional Museum Director Bo Miller gratefully accepts the first monetary donations to the "Save the Cabin Campaign" from (l-r), Eva Grace Monaghan, Betty Brook Harris, and Emily Young.

ALICE ORTIZ/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Amory Regional Museum Director Bo Miller gratefully accepts the first monetary donations to the “Save the Cabin Campaign” from (l-r), Eva Grace Monaghan, Betty Brook Harris, and Emily Young.

AMORY – The log cabin at the Amory Regional Museum is in dire need of roofing and other repairs. Museum director Bo Miller is initiating a “Save the Cabin” campaign and is asking everyone to pitch in and help raise funds to make the repairs.
“The cost for the repairs will be in excess of $50,000. We have received approval from the city to ask for a grant, but that is not guaranteed. Even if we get a grant, we have to have matching funds for it,” Miller said.
The log cabin was built in 1838, and housed a family of 11 when it was first built. It was moved to Judge Fred Wright’s home in 1984, and he donated it to the city and it was moved to the museum grounds in 1992.
“Everyone who comes to the museum loves the cabin,. We have approximately 7,000 visitors a year and it is one of the highlights of the museum. We have free admission to the museum and want to keep our exhibits in tip-top shape,” Miller said.
Donations are tax deductible to the Friends of the Amory Regional Museum and may be mailed to 801 Third St. S., Amory, MS 3882 or dropped off at the museum.
“I believe years ago there was a campaign asking every citizen to send one dollar for something the museum needed to do and it was a big success. I know Amory and Monroe County citizens are as proud of the museum today as back then and know they will come through as they have in the past,” Miller said.

About Alice Ortiz

View all posts by Alice Ortiz

  • Tired of Giving

    What happened to all of the money from the sale of paving stones?
    What happened to all of the money from the sale of cookbooks?
    What happened to all of the money from the sale of the stuff in the gift shop?
    Has there been an independent audit?
    Have all of the exhibits been accounted for?
    Is someone sure that genuine artifacts haven’t been replaced with fake ones?

  • MeriemDZ

    Fourteen years ago I walked up on the porch of the log cabin with my 7 year old son and the rotten boards broke and I fell through. It messed up my back so bad and after surgery and a year recovering, I was not able to work as a nurse anymore. They knew 14 years ago it needed repair and I can’t believe they are just now getting around to it. SMH

  • Fred G Sanford

    Get Greg Beason to sell some of the scrap junk he has amory cluttered with and use the money to fix some other old junk.

  • jwc1480

    $50,000. Sounds ’bout right for gov’ment work.