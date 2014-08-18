Amory Museum begins “Save the Cabin” campaign

AMORY – The log cabin at the Amory Regional Museum is in dire need of roofing and other repairs. Museum director Bo Miller is initiating a “Save the Cabin” campaign and is asking everyone to pitch in and help raise funds to make the repairs.

“The cost for the repairs will be in excess of $50,000. We have received approval from the city to ask for a grant, but that is not guaranteed. Even if we get a grant, we have to have matching funds for it,” Miller said.

The log cabin was built in 1838, and housed a family of 11 when it was first built. It was moved to Judge Fred Wright’s home in 1984, and he donated it to the city and it was moved to the museum grounds in 1992.

“Everyone who comes to the museum loves the cabin,. We have approximately 7,000 visitors a year and it is one of the highlights of the museum. We have free admission to the museum and want to keep our exhibits in tip-top shape,” Miller said.

Donations are tax deductible to the Friends of the Amory Regional Museum and may be mailed to 801 Third St. S., Amory, MS 3882 or dropped off at the museum.

“I believe years ago there was a campaign asking every citizen to send one dollar for something the museum needed to do and it was a big success. I know Amory and Monroe County citizens are as proud of the museum today as back then and know they will come through as they have in the past,” Miller said.