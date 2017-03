HAMILTON – Keeping quiet about making it to the second round of Nashville auditions for this season of NBC’s “The Voice” has made for a long, bottled up kind of year for Tori Baucom, but in a good way. The Hatley senior, who lives in Hamilton, took a singing voice she’s used in church and performing arts programs as a way to build confidence from the years of bottling up the pain of bullies in her life.

“From where I started, I had no confidence. From attempting suicide and being bullied, I always heard, ‘You can’t,’ but that’s where karma is biting people in there butts because I did,” Baucom said. “I’ve shown people that I was no longer the girl in used to be. I was brand new. I wasn’t giving up on my dream. Even though I didn’t make it as far as I wish I would’ve, at least I can say that I did make it, and regardless, I did do it. I didn’t back down,” Baucom said.

Baucom gave her personal account about bullying in a 2012 Monroe Journal article for National Bullying Awareness Month.

From the encouragement of teachers, a talent first exhibited publicly when she was 6 or 7 singing Josh Turner’s “Long Black Train” in a church solo moved to the next level when she sent in an audition video to “The Voice.”

“I still doubted myself. I never thought I would actually make it, but a couple of months later, I received a letter congratulating me because I was on to my next round. I was so excited, all I did was cry tears of joy,” Baucom said.

She auditioned in Nashville in February, along with thousands of other hopefuls to the singing reality show.

In her first round of auditions, Baucom sang Kelly Pickler’s “I Wonder.”

“What really popped in my head was just, ‘Wow, I did it!’ A 16-year-old from a small town had accomplished something not many people can say they have. That was me! I couldn’t believe it,” Baucom said.

After her second round performance of “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert, talent scouts told her she had an amazing voice and great potential and urged her to try again next year.

“Holding in my secret was so hard to do. I just wanted to tell everyone and let it all out, but I couldn’t do that. Season 6 aired in February when I really got my foot in the door, and everyone would ask, ‘Are you going to be on?’. The only thing I could say was, ‘This isn’t my season. It starts September 22.’ Some secrets you don’t want people to know, but this one was one I wanted everyone to know,” Baucom said.

Hatley School rallied behind her through “The Voice” experience.

“From students I didn’t even know signing posters to teachers I didn’t even have, it really amazed me that I was attending a school that would stand behind there students. It meant even more to me just for the fact that I was the new kid here,” Baucom said.

As far as local influences, Baucom credits Priscilla Barker of Amory and Carley Wilemon of Aberdeen for making it as far as they have singing.

“Those girls have unimaginable potential in the music industry,” Baucom said.

Baucom performs Oct. 18 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Caledonia Days.

