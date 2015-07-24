A trip to the city that never sleeps

I returned Friday evening from a four-day trip to New York. I had a group of nine people who flew out in the morning of July 14 from Memphis. After changing planes at Reagan National in Washington, we landed at LaGuardia in New York about 3:30 p.m. After checking into our hotel, we headed to Rockefeller Center, where we had a quick dinner and then went to the Top of the Rock Observatory. That was an awesome experience of being able to see Manhattan from way up high.

Wednesday morning, we had an early guided tour of Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island. By early, I mean we had to be at Castle Clinton at Battery Park 15 minutes before the ferry left at 8:30 a.m. With some people who are always lagging, you don’t tell them the exact time you have to be at a certain place. I told them we had to be there at 8 instead of 8:30. Moving a small group from midtown New York down to Battery Park can be a challenge. Since our son, Wesley, has lived in New York and has returned for visits several times since moving back south, I wanted him to go with us as we went from point A to point B. He teaches at Memphis College of Art and had to do some rescheduling of his summer classes, but was able to go. With him leading the pack, we got subway tickets and boarded the subway right outside our hotel. We had to change subways once to get the closest possible to Battery Park, but we made it by 8. Having a guided tour, we were able to go to the pedestal of the statue. After that, we boarded the ferry again and headed to Ellis Island. We were told that after the guided tour, we were free to stay as long as possible to see everything. That was not on our time schedule, so we headed back to the subway and to Times Square.

I told everyone to have lunch on their own wherever possible and I headed about six blocks away to pick up our Big B Bus tickets. Since I had made and paid for all tours online, I had to make sure I had the printed out, scanned page with me to get the tickets. Then I walked back to the place where I had left the group. Four of them ate at Ruby Tuesdays. Can you believe being in New York and eating at a chain restaurant with all the great local restaurants to pick from?

After they had finally eaten, we then walked back to the bus pick-up location for an Uptown tour. The weather was nice and we enjoyed our tour on the open upper deck. All the time, I was watching my watch as we had reservations for a dinner cruise, which boarded at 6 p.m. and sailed at 7 p.m. Of course, traffic controls everything in New York and the bus was running late. We got back to our stop, jumped off and hurriedly walked the seven blocks back to our hotel. It was then 5:10 and I had moved our pick up from 5 to 5:30. I told the group they had until 5:40 to change and meet back in the lobby. There is nothing like putting on clean clothes over bodies that feel dirty from riding in an open-deck bus.

One of the ladies had asked me how far we were going to have to walk to the pier and I told her we were not going to walk this time. We had a ride. I had made arrangements for a limo to pick us up. All the group knew was that we were not walking. They did not know our mode of transportation until they got downstairs and walked out the door and I told them to get in the limo.

There is only one word for the dinner cruise: fabulous. The yacht we were on was beautiful, but the food and the evening view of the lights of New York were the star attractions. The views of the Statue of Liberty with the lights on her face were awe-inspiring. It made me even prouder of being an American. The three-hour cruise was probably the best thing of the entire trip to me and, I think the others.

The agenda on Thursday was not quite as early. We had to meet our guide for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at St. Paul’s Chapel at 10:15 a.m. Away we went again on the subway, but it took us a little longer this time. We still made it by 10. The guide had a personal connection to 9/11. Hearing him and seeing the memorial and museum was a somber affair. How could human beings do such a thing to another human beings? Obviously, the terrorists are not human beings or they would not have done the horror they did.

After a short Downtown tour on another double-decker bus, we ended up back at Times Square and walked back to our hotel, where we again had about 45 minutes to change and walk to our dinner at a restaurant serving authentic New York pizza and Italian food.

Our Broadway show was The Jersey Boys. Checking out the show, it said “some profanity.” That should be changed to major profanity. The music was wonderful and the group portraying Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were very talented, but I was embarrassed to have brought a group of people to a show that had such profanity. I was very uncomfortable, but tried to make the best of it. The sad thing was the language was not necessary. So what if people talked that way back in those days, it didn’t mean they had to put those words out in front of the public. I know some people talk that way, but I don’t and don’t know anyone who does. The music was great, the language was bad.

Next morning, we left for our flight, which was 20 minutes late leaving due to some defense something or other. We went to Philadelphia, where we were supposed to be leaving at 2:10 and boarding at 1:42. We got there late, took the shuttle from area F to area A1, and then hit the floor running to B6. We got there at the time which would have normally be boarding time and saw the sign saying 2:10 on time. We had just gotten seated when they announced our flight would be delayed, as our flight crew was not there. They were in Baltimore. Then they announced they were leaving and in the air. This went back and forth for a while and finally they said we would leave about 4 p.m. Can you imagine having a job planned and then not having your workers on hand? The flight had been scheduled so it was not a surprise. You probably wouldn’t do that at any other job, and still have a job!

All in all, it was a great trip. My feet and legs were punished to the maximum. I have never walked that much before and hope not to walk that much again, but I am ready to go back. I just don’t plan to walk as much next time.

