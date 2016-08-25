Aquaponics tops Aberdeen aldermen talk of potential business ventures

ABERDEEN – Economics was the talking point of the Aug. 16 board of aldermen meeting. For starters, the board approved a motion made by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes 4-1 to sublease 16 acres of the old compress site on North Meridian Street to Delta Agriculture Management to partner in a business venture.

Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom voted against.

According to Mayor Maurice Howard, aquaponics company Delta Agricultural Management LLC plans to bring 40 jobs with the average salary of $24,500 with insurance to Aberdeen within the next 18 months with an option for additional jobs in the future.

Howard said the company is working toward federal funding to produce healthy fish and vegetables. He said the project would be a 24-hour operation with two shifts.

He said the city would just be responsible for allowing the company to locate on the site.

Aldermen agreed to include a revert clause in the contract holding the company to a standard of coming through with the project in 24 months.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, Delta Agricultural Management LLC’s registered agent is Kyle Adkins, who aldermen approved in July as a consultant/grant writer to work pro bono for a 12-month basis.

The city currently has a lease on the land, located across the road from the Monroe County Detention Center, until April 2019. If the land was to come up for sale, Howard said it couldn’t be sold for any more than $10,000 per acre. He suggested the cost be split between the city and Delta Agriculture Management if it ever got to that point.

Later in the meeting, Howard requested a line item in his budget for expenses to bring other economic opportunities to town, citing a dinner at The Magnolias helped in sealing the Delta Agriculture Manufacturing deal.

“I believe it’s quite unfair for me to try to conduct business without any resources,” Howard said. “I think the correct way to conduct business is to entertain, to bring food, to bring things to make your people feel welcome. Here I have in my pocket are several tickets, but one I want to focus on is the ticket that bought this meal and brought 40 jobs to Aberdeen. A ticket for $129 from Kim’s [Place]. She catered it. I make $40,000 a year, and that’s coming out of my pocket. I don’t think it’s fair for me to spend my money to conduct business when I could be given a budget to conduct proper business.”

Howard asked aldermen for a reasonable figure for such a budget for travel and economic recruitment.

He said he missed an opportunity to meet with the same Burger King representatives in Atlanta who have opened several other North Mississippi locations because he wasn’t going to pay for a hotel out of his own pocket.

“I don’t think it’s fair when I have to go to New York to meet with Suzuki, in which I plan to in the next couple of weeks, when I’ve got to come to you to get tickets to get this and get that. It’s not fair when I can’t retrieve that because I’ve got to wait two weeks to get board approval,” Howard said.

City comptroller Karen Crump explained the process of department requests for the planning of the fiscal year budget.

Speaking on behalf of Aberdeen Economic Development Authority, Inc., (AEDA) Walter Zinn, who is the entity’s agent of service, approached the board with opportunities for growth. The AEDA was formed in 2013 during the previous administration as a nonprofit economic development agency, and a centerpiece project was the Court Plaza at Stinson Industrial Park, slated to yield a hotel and solar plant.

“I want to make sure we’re on the same side, and I don’t know of any adverse issues we have,” said Zinn, who added attracting people passing by town on the bypass is why a hotel is still needed.

The AEDA is listed as being headquartered at City Hall with the mayor as executive officer. Howard said when he came into office, it was assumed the entity was illegal, but he said it’s not.

City attorney Bob Faulks asked for clarity on the position of Frank Lassiter, a business partner of Tony Ewing, who has strived to develop a solar plant at Stinson, on the AEDA board as secretary, but Zinn refrained from answering, saying he was there to entertain questions regarding AEDA’s relationship with the city to move Aberdeen forward.

Early in the meeting, Howard defended an $800 contribution to the Aberdeen High School football program by purchasing advertisements on the scoreboard and at the field before given aldermen approval. The board did approve the contribution, which was already done, but Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing asked that the board be kept in the loop moving forward.

Before moving bills be paid to proper vendors, Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington questioned a gasoline purchase with city funds by Howard in Starkville at 12:31 a.m. on July 19, which Howard said he had a speaking engagement as the mayor that didn’t end until 11:30 p.m. and he went out to eat afterwards.

Also regarding potential purchases, Howard introduced the possibility of uniforms for a total of 27 employees in the street, sanitation, water and mechanics department, which would total approximately $25,000 per year with funds coming from each of the departments’ budgets.

Crump said the purchase is possible, but it may require other items to be cut from the budgets.

Garth voiced her support of the purchase stating if you want employees doing their jobs exceptionally, they have to be happy. She said the board will look for the money.

“People should not have been here for 10 years and not have gotten a raise, but you look through the financing. I am the finance commissioner and I will get an updated report, but when you look for the finances and see money on top of money on top of money, but you’re not compensating the people who deserve a raise, I have a serious problem with your conscience. If your conscience isn’t bothering you about the people who elected you and the citizens of this town, there’s something real bad wrong with you and where you go to church. Maybe you should come give us a visit, so we can teach you the Word,” Garth said.