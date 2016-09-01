What has happened to customer service

I was never a fan of when I was shopping and stepped into a store and someone immediately asking if they could help me, or when they would follow me around asking if they could help. I get it that they were taught to do that for their job. I just never particularly liked someone hovering around me. If I wanted help, I asked for it.

This particular experience is totally different. It’s about making sure that customers get their order and in this case, medicine, in a timely manner. I could understand if this was the first time something happened, but it has happened several times over the years and, in particular, two times in a week.

A week ago, I had an early morning doctor’s appointment. When I left by 9:15, the doctor’s office said they were going to call in my prescription. I needed to get back to the office, so decided I would pick it up when I finished work. Around 2:15, I went to pick up my medicine and was told they were finishing it up. I sat and waited for about 30 minutes. While I was waiting, others were also waiting or came in whose medicine was supposed to be ready, and it wasn’t.

Then Mario needed a prescription refilled and called it in early last week.

The recording said the prescription was out, but they would call the doctor for a refill and that it would be ready Wednesday after 9:30. I didn’t have time to stop by that day, Thursday or Friday. I knew he didn’t have any of that medicine left and stopped in Saturday around 11:30 a.m. to pick it up.

I also had a prescription I had called in earlier. Mine was ready, but there was nothing for Mario. I told the person who was handling the front when it was called in and when it was supposed to be ready. I called Mario on my cell and asked him which prescription it was. Finally, the girl said it had not been filled. She then said they did not know when it was going to be picked up. Really? I then waited for about 30 minutes while they finally filling his prescription. Needless to say, I was not a happy camper.

Every time I am in there getting a prescription filled, I see someone I know, and they are lamenting that their prescription is not ready when it should have been. The natives are restless in having their prescriptions handled in a timely manner. I have friends who have changed their business over this same predicament.

In a heartbeat, I would change where I do business, but I hear from others who do business in other places they have the same problem. What is really the problem? Back in the old days, there was one person handling the prescriptions and one working the front. Service was very quick. Now, the businesses have gotten so big and have so many employees something is slipping through.

I read an article in the Daily Journal a week or so ago about a new pharmacy opening in Tupelo that is locally owned. The owner said prescriptions are ready within 30 minutes. They are right next door to a major pharmacy. Oh, to go back to those days of personal customer service.

Business owners, people talk. Statistics say that businesses only hear from about 4 percent of their disgruntled customers.

I understand that people make mistakes. I make them. But, when mistakes consistently happen, something needs to be done.

I always try to handle myself in a Godly manner, but there is nothing wrong in letting a business know you are unhappy with their service. How can they improve if they do not know the areas where they are lacking, especially customer service?