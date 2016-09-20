Amory’s Superman vying for powerlifting legacy

AMORY – He doesn’t wear blue tights and a red cape. He doesn’t have X-ray vision, nor does he fly over the city. But, more powerful than a locomotive? Pound for pound, just maybe.

Joe “The Prototype” Morrow, 33, has pursued a personal goal of being the strongest man in the state. He described this pursuit as his pastime and his passion.

“It’s therapeutic for me,” he said. “I wanted the official title of being Mississippi’s pound-for-pound strongest man on record, and that would have to come in sanctioned competition to put it in the books,” Morrow said.

In 2016, in three different meets, he accomplished a 1,372-lb. raw powerlifting total, a 140-lb. strict curl and 388-lb. weightlifting total at an average bodyweight of 136.3 lbs. His long-term goal is a 2,000-lb. “super total” (powerlifting + weightlifting).

Morrow competes only in drug tested competitions.

“I made that choice because my dad was a railroad worker with Burlington Northern Santa Fe for 30 years. He had to be drug-tested for his job. The first ‘super-man’ tale I heard was of John Henry. My mom bought my first set of weights when I was 12 years old,” Morrow said.

Morrow has competed in powerlifting since 2001, while a senior at Amory High School. Coach Pat Byrd introduced him to powerlifting.

Morrow began learning Olympic-style weightlifting in 2011.

“I love having something good to be recognized by, something positive for my community, my city and my state. Also, it gives me great accomplishments and memories to share with my daughter, Gabriella. When she tells people her last name, I want folks to know she comes from good people,” Morrow said.

He is now preparing for his next event, the National Athlete Strength Association Sub-Masters and Masters Nationals in Dallas on Nov. 12.

Morrow is pursuing powerlifting as a tribute to his father, who is now suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He wants to create a legacy that not only honors his father and late mother but serves as a positive role model for kids.

Morrow sums it up like this: “There’s more to life than just pursuing a career- it’s creating a legacy to pass on to the next generation.