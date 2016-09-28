Amory Electric Department schedules restricted electrical outage
AMORY – The Amory Electric Department will have a restricted scheduled electrical outage for maintenance Friday, Sept 30 from 3:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.
This will only happen for the Amory Electric Department customers located in the following areas:
The city block that encompasses Bill’s Hamburgers and Firestone.
The city block that encompasses The Barber Shop and Precious Possum.
The city block that encompasses The Amory School District and Amory Post Office.
The city block that encompasses Regina Deen’s and The Amory Food Pantry.
The city block that encompasses State Farm Insurance.
The city block that encompasses Dr. Randle’s office.
The city block that encompasses First United Methodist Church.
The city block that encompasses First United Methodist parsonage.
One residential block between 3rd St. S. and 4th St. S. and 3rd Ave. S. and 4th Ave. S.
This will only happen for those Amory Electric Department customers who received door hangers on September 27, 2016. If you did not receive a notification, you will not be affected by this maintenance and planned outage. Again, this will only cause power outages in certain areas of Amory.
The electric department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause while making system improvements.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
-
Lj2001
-
Dana Keeton Baxter
-
Search
- Amory aldermen, humane society reps discuss contract December 28, 2016
- Vietnam War soldier’s memory honored through sign dedication January 3, 2017
- Amory police make breaking and entering arrests January 2, 2017
- Resolution Run benefits scholarships, New Year’s commitments January 2, 2017
- Order filed for additional time in solar lawsuit January 2, 2017
- Amory student a natural when it comes to ice skating January 3, 2017
- Vietnam War soldier’s memory honored through sign dedication January 3, 2017
- Amory police make breaking and entering arrests January 2, 2017
- Resolution Run benefits scholarships, New Year’s commitments January 2, 2017
- Order filed for additional time in solar lawsuit January 2, 2017
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....