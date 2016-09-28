 

Amory Electric Department schedules restricted electrical outage

AMORY – The Amory Electric Department will have a restricted scheduled electrical outage for maintenance Friday, Sept 30 from 3:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.

This will only happen for the Amory Electric Department customers located in the following areas:

The city block that encompasses Bill’s Hamburgers and Firestone.

The city block that encompasses The Barber Shop and Precious Possum.

The city block that encompasses The Amory School District and Amory Post Office.

The city block that encompasses Regina Deen’s and The Amory Food Pantry.

The city block that encompasses State Farm Insurance.

The city block that encompasses Dr. Randle’s office.

The city block that encompasses First United Methodist Church.

The city block that encompasses First United Methodist parsonage.

One residential block between 3rd St. S. and 4th St. S. and 3rd Ave. S. and 4th Ave. S.

This will only happen for those Amory Electric Department customers who received door hangers on September 27, 2016.  If you did not receive a notification, you will not be affected by this maintenance and planned outage.  Again, this will only cause power outages in certain areas of Amory.

The electric department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause while making system improvements.

