Even with Alzheimer’s, our folks live out loud

By Mary Nell Dorris/For the Monroe Journal

Just witnessing another balloon-toss game here at First Friends reminds me of how thoroughly Hopson attacked that sport – laughing, shouting, batting the balloon with his shoulders, hands and feet and involving everyone he could—all whooping and making sport of each other. Our folks live out loud!!

First Friends opened for business Jan. 7, 2001. After venturing to Lexington, Kentucky to observe an established daycare that was the national model for the Alzheimer’s Association, they became our model. We have come a long way from those beginnings.

As the years have progressed, we have accumulated four paid staff and much training that allows us to be top-notch in the elderly care we provide and more especially to the memory-impaired people who come. To continue our training, we always attend the annual Alzheimer’s conference sponsored by the State Department of Mental Health’s Alzheimer’s Division. This keeps us updated. Training is so important to us.

One year, I could not go because I could not find a sitter for Hopson for the three or four days I would be gone. Upon hearing this, the conference planners told me to bring him – that they would have a daycare on site for this year. Because Hopson was wheelchair-bound, I would need help. Debbie Edwards, our program manager, agreed to go with me. We booked adjoining rooms and off we went.

Hopson did not speak all the way to the site, nor did he eat very much that day or the next day while we were there. He was totally silent and had gone into Alzheimer’s World where we could not at this point reach him. He was diabetic, had not eaten for the daycare folks, and when we got him to the room, we discovered his sugar was extremely low.

Since I had a meeting that night, I asked Debbie if she would feed Hop supper and watch him until I returned. We decided on room service so she would not have to take him to the restaurant in the wheelchair. Also, it would be a quicker supper and raise his sugar level right away.

Upon returning from my meeting, Debbie had this hilarious and scary story to tell me. She and Hop had supper – she had fed him as much as he would eat – not much at all. As she stepped into the hall to set out the empty dishes and tray, the door slammed shut behind her. Hopson was locked inside the room in his wheelchair and in a seemingly half-comatose state. Debbie was outside in the hall. She found an emergency telephone in the hall to call the front desk and explain this unbelievable scenario.

Upon explaining the situation to the desk clerk – a man inside in a wheelchair, not well, needed attention, diabetic, in Alzheimer’s World – every hotel employee to whom the clerk related this story was concerned. Nevertheless, they told her that it would take a good 20 minutes to make another key. As she paced the hall, listened at the hotel room door to try and find out if things inside the room were urgent, worried that it might take longer than 20 minutes to make the key and with the looming concern that every time the elevator bell dinged, that it might be me. She imagined my catastrophic reaction.

Finally, after 25 or 30 minutes, most of the front desk staff hurried to the room, all ready to barge in as soon as the key was inserted, and with Debbie leading the way right behind the one with the key. As they entered the room, they were greeted with the sight of Hopson sitting erect in his wheelchair, legs crossed, decidedly angry, fully alert and with these unholy words, “Well, where in the h— have you been?”

Debbie said she started looking under the bed and in the closets to see if someone else had entered the room. This was not the man she left locked inside.

Many stories abide in the confines of our doors – some hilarious and some so sad. Yet, we know that we contribute to whatever joy can be captured in Alzheimer’s World as well as the freedom afforded caregivers who take advantage of our services.

By the way, Hopson was playing Balloon Toss at First Friends with the same gusto and camaraderie on the day before he died. He lived out loud at First Friends!!