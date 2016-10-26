Lady Lions regroup in Game 3 to win state

RIDGELAND – It took a big fight and a day full of games, but the Hamilton Lady Lions came out victorious in the Class 1A slow-pitch state championship on Saturday.

Hamilton won Game 1 18-11 and run-ruled in a 15-2 win in Game 3. They lost Game 2 19-15 to Bogue Chitto amid several errors.

“We worked so hard all summer and all year, through all the workouts and the practices,” said senior Lacey Holley, who homered twice and had 10 hits on the day. “To come out here and win it all, it’s really special.”

Never at a lack for offense, even in the game they lost, Hamilton (28-9) came out blazing in the winner-take-all Game 3, putting up a 7-1 lead after the first inning.

The lead was thanks to doubles by Taylor Brock, Hannah Rooks and Faith Fontenot and a triple by Anna Claire Stahl.

“I don’t know how many hits we had in Game 3, but it was a bunch,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “The defense was there in Game 3, and we were lights out.”

In the second, Stahl came through again, this time for a two-RBI single. Lacey Holley added to the lead in the third, blasting her second home run of the day, this one a solo shot.

The Lady Lions finished up the Game 3 win with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Caylin Ferraro started things off with an RBI single, and Tori Harrison doubled in a pair of runs. Abby Coleman rounded out the scoring with a single to score a pair, then she made quick work of Bogue Chitto in the top of the fifth to secure the win.

“Game 2 was all about nerves,” Loague said. “We didn’t change anything between it and the third game, but we relaxed and played a game of volleyball in the parking lot. We wanted to get them calm, relaxed and back on that even keel. I knew they could play because they’ve done it all year.”

In Game 2, the Lady Lions pounded out 22 hits, but had nearly as many errors, leading to a number of unearned Bogue Chitto runs.

“It’s a great bunch over there. Bogue Chitto is here in the mix most every year,” Loague said. “They have a great coach, and it’s a great program.”

Hamilton put up a pair of runs in the top of the first on an RBI triple by Rooks and an RBI single by Icie Cockerham.

Hamilton tied the game in the second. Coleman and Holley each had base hits to score the first three runs, and Carley Reeves came up with the long ball for a three-run shot to tie the game. Holley added a run-scoring fielder’s choice and Brock and Coleman an RBI single each in the third.

“Lacey has had an unbelievable run in the playoffs,” Loague said. “I bet she has 12 of her home runs in the postseason. Both of our seniors (Holley and Reeves) have been a big part the last 2-3 years. We won it three years ago, and I didn’t have any of these kids on the field then. None of them had ever been here and experienced it.”

Brock highlighted the final few innings for the Lady Lions with a three-run homer in the fifth.

“It was probably our worst game of the year,” Reeves said. “We didn’t want to make excuses for that game, so we got pumped and ready to for the third game. We were really confident.”

It was a slugfest between the two teams in Game 1.

Bogue Chitto scored three in the top of the first, but Hamilton answered in the bototm with a fielder’s choice by Cockerham.

The Lady Lions struck for six runs in each of the second and third innings. Coleman first drew a bases-loaded walk, then Holley singled to center for two runs. Brock had an RBI single to left, Reeves a sacrifice fly and Rooks a double to right center to round out the second.

In the third, the bottom of the lineup came through with Harrison’s two-RBI single and Coleman’s RBI double. Holley added another two-run single, and Cockerham reached on an error to plate a run.

Holley blasted the first home run of the series in the fourth, a two-run shot, and Coleman had another hit to score a run.

Hamilton capped off the scoring in the sixth with a fielder’s choice by Harrison and a double by Holley.

It’s the first state championship for Hamilton since back-to-back titles in Class 2A, then Class 1A in 2012 and 2013.

“All season long, you see this kind of support, no matter where we go. Our parents and fans love slow-pitch softball,” Loague said. “They’ll be there no matter what.”

The Lady Lions graduate just two seniors in Holley and Reeves. Loague feels confident in having experience to fill the spots.

“We’re still pretty young. I’m losing two really good seniors, but if some of these younger kids step up, we’ll be good again next year,” he said. “I still have several that played last year. Jayden Banks came in big the other night, and Jaydan Ray was my starting first baseman last year with Lacey out. She’s got a good shot to go into that role next year. It’s a great year, a great way to send these two seniors out, and there’s a lot of promise for next year.”