Presidential, local races up for grabs on Election Day

Monroe County’s 26 polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for voters to cast their choices for president and several other races.

According to Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan, 17,048 Monroe County voters, or 67 percent of the county’s registered voters, cast ballots for the presidential race in November 2012.

“During the week of October 1 through October 8, we had 252 new registrations. Halfway through the time allowed for voting absentee, we’ve received 441 absentees,” Sloan said.

Overall, Monroe County has 24,228 registered voters, and presidential elections have historically had better voter turnouts compared to county elections.

Whereas Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton have taken the spotlight for this storied election, there are other presidential hopefuls on the ballot.

Darrell Castle is a Constitution Party candidate, “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente is on the American Delta ticket, Jim Hedges is representing the Prohibition Party, Gary Johnson is running Liberatarian, and Jill Stein is the Green Party candidate.

Additionally, Trent Kelly, Jacob Owens, Cathy L. Toole and Chase Wilson are vying for the U.S. House 1st Congressional District race. John Brady, Bobby Chamberlin, Steve Crampton and Jim Kitchens, Jr. are in the race for Position 1 Northern District Supreme Court Justice. Jimmy Maxwell is running unopposed for a nonpartisan Position 2 Supreme Court Justice seat.

Other unopposed races on the ballot include Jim Greenlee for District 1 Court of Appeals Position 1 and T.K. Moffett for District 1 Chancery Court judge Place 4.

Monroe County election commissioner races include Jimmy Parham for District 1, Pete Randle for District 2, Drew Garvin for District 3 and Earnestine Metcalf for District 4; all four candidates are running unopposed. The District 5 election commissioner race, however, is between Dee Allison and Doris Suggs.

For Monroe County School District seats, Butch Palmer and Mickey Miller are both unopposed. William Bailey and Annie Williams Gates will face each other for a seat on the Okolona School District.

This election will be the first time the county will use its electronic poll books.

“The money used to purchase the electronic poll books was given to the county from funds distributed among the counties from the secretary of state’s office that could only be used for election supplies, so they didn’t cost the taxpayers anything,” Sloan said.

On election days, Sloan said the most common question voters have pertains to where they vote. There is a polling place locator under the Y’all Vote tab of the Mississippi Secretary of State Office’s website to help guide voters. People can also call the circuit clerk’s office at 369-8695. The law states people must vote in the precinct they live.

People may continue to vote absentee at the circuit clerk’s office at the Monroe County Courthouse in Aberdeen weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until noon. The deadline for voting for all the races on the ballot in the circuit clerk’s office is noon on Nov. 5.

For those who received an absentee ballot in the mail, it has to be received by the circuit clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 for votes in all the races to count. Otherwise, only the votes for president will count.

If a person has moved into Monroe County after Oct. 8 and was unable to register in the county by that date, he or she can return to the county they lived in before and cast a vote for the presidential race only.