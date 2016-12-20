MCSO seeks whereabouts of person of interest connected to B&E cases
By Ray Van Dusen | 2:43 pm | December 20, 2016 | News
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Rhonda Gail Tubb. She is a person of interest surrounding several recent breaking and entering cases in the Monroe County area. Anyone with any information is asked to call the MCSO at 369-2468.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Aberdeen aldermen approve discounted rent for proposed port property project December 15, 2016
- Amory police seek suspect connected to kidnapping/armed robbery case December 19, 2016
- Smithville residents face child endangerment, controlled substance charges December 19, 2016
- Love and Hugs spreading joy and love to area December 20, 2016
- Alternative clinic focuses on treating whole person December 20, 2016
- Bulldogs break open close one to trounce IAHS December 22, 2016
- New look Lady Dawgs roll over Lady Indians December 22, 2016
- Amory firefighters graduate State Fire Academy December 22, 2016
- ‘Polar Express’ showing rings in Christmas spirit December 22, 2016
- M&O Depot receives grant of $160,000 December 22, 2016
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....
- Dana Keeton Baxter: If you did not get a door hanger to tell you about...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII