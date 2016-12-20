 

MCSO seeks whereabouts of person of interest connected to B&E cases

By | 2:43 pm | December 20, 2016 | News
Tubb

Tubb

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Rhonda Gail Tubb. She is a person of interest surrounding several recent breaking and entering cases in the Monroe County area. Anyone with any information is asked to call the MCSO at 369-2468.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen