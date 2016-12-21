Arrest made in Amory armed robbery/kidnapping case
AMORY – According to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, charges were filed Wednesday morning against an Amory man in connection to the Sunday armed robbery and kidnapping of two juveniles.
Deionta Ivory, 23, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. He was picked up Tuesday by Amory police and held in jail overnight. He is awaiting his initial bond hearing in Monroe County Justice Court.
Ivory allegedly forced entry into a vehicle at Subway and made two juveniles to drive him to an ATM and ultimately the Chevron station on Highway 278. After making the second juvenile enter the store, the suspect in the case fled on foot, launching the search.
According to Bowen, Ivory’s prior offenses with the APD included misdemeanor cases.
Following up on tips and evidence led to Ivory’s arrest.
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
