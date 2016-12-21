Error made regarding suspended driver’s license notices
For the Monroe Journal
It has come to the attention of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau that some valid Mississippi drivers’ license holders have been notified their licenses are suspended. The DPS has determined there was an error with an automated process and is working with the contractor, MorphoTrust USA, to ensure the error has been corrected. Additionally, the contractor’s actions will be reviewed by agency officials to determine remedies needed to avoid this situation in the future.
Citizens who have received these letters dated between Dec. 11-19 are requested to contact the Driver Records Division at (601) 987-1224 immediately upon receipt of these notices. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety regrets any inconvenience this error may have caused.
Related Posts
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Aberdeen aldermen approve discounted rent for proposed port property project December 15, 2016
- Amory police seek suspect connected to kidnapping/armed robbery case December 19, 2016
- Smithville residents face child endangerment, controlled substance charges December 19, 2016
- Love and Hugs spreading joy and love to area December 20, 2016
- Alternative clinic focuses on treating whole person December 20, 2016
- Bulldogs break open close one to trounce IAHS December 22, 2016
- New look Lady Dawgs roll over Lady Indians December 22, 2016
- Amory firefighters graduate State Fire Academy December 22, 2016
- ‘Polar Express’ showing rings in Christmas spirit December 22, 2016
- M&O Depot receives grant of $160,000 December 22, 2016
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....
- Dana Keeton Baxter: If you did not get a door hanger to tell you about...