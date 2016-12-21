Error made regarding suspended driver’s license notices

For the Monroe Journal

It has come to the attention of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau that some valid Mississippi drivers’ license holders have been notified their licenses are suspended. The DPS has determined there was an error with an automated process and is working with the contractor, MorphoTrust USA, to ensure the error has been corrected. Additionally, the contractor’s actions will be reviewed by agency officials to determine remedies needed to avoid this situation in the future.

Citizens who have received these letters dated between Dec. 11-19 are requested to contact the Driver Records Division at (601) 987-1224 immediately upon receipt of these notices. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety regrets any inconvenience this error may have caused.