Hamilton takes control in second half against Hatley

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions turned a decent start into a great finish on Thursday night.

Hamilton opened up a commanding lead in the second half on their way to a 53-35 win over county rival Hatley.

“We didn’t really do many things wrong in the first half, but we just threw the ball out the back side,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “We broke the press, but we were just trying to thread the needle instead of waiting for things to come open. We were just pushing too hard early.”

The Lions scored the first four points of the game thanks to Martavin Mosley and Jacob Jaudon before Will Bishop put the Tigers on the board. Hamilton led by as many as six after baskets by Jaudon and John Smith, but Hatley answered with two of their own by Bishop and A.J. Blaylock. Hamilton had the final say of the first and lead 14-8 at the end of the period.

A three-pointer by Will Cantrell and a basket by Kurt Hendrix allowed the Tigers to tie the game at 14-all early in the second. Hamilton responded with a trey from Tae Howard to retake the lead, and another three from him put them up 26-18 at the half.

“Tae (Howard) is just a really good player. He’s just a sophomore, not too fast, but he doesn’t make mistakes. On defense, he stayed in (A.J.) Blaylock’s way, and he shoots really well,” Garvin said. “Jacob (Jaudon) did a great job handling the ball tonight. The first few games, he was trying to do too much, and now he’s seeing the floor a lot better. Last Friday, he played a great game by doing that. He was hitting the open guys and doing a little ball-handling out front. It was totally different than what he was doing early in the season.”

The Lions opened the second half with back-to-back buckets from Howard and LaDerrick Despenza and a three-pointer from Smith before Hatley scored its first points when Jaylon Jernighan drained a three of his own. Blaylock followed with a basket to cut the lead back to 10 points before the Lions took control with a pair of threes late in the quarter by Howard and Smith for a 40-25 lead going into the final quarter.

Hamilton continued to hold the double-digit lead in the fourth, but it was a 6-0 run late that helped seal the win.

Howard led all scorers with 14 points, while Despenza was also in double figures for the Lions with 12 points. Blaylock led the Tigers with 10 points.

“It’s a good note to end on. I was kind of nervous at the beginning,” Garvin said. “We finally got John (Smith) back healthy. He was sick for over a week. We’re still missing Jerrod Whitfield, but we hope to get him back when we come back to practice on Dec. 26. We have to come back and get in better shape.”