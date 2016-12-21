Information meeting updates West Amory citizens on city departments
AMORY – City officials met face-to-face with West Amory citizens Dec. 12 to explain existing and upcoming services and listen directly to their concerns and questions.
“The point I really want to get across is I want us to focus as one community moving forward. Whatever we can do within our power, we want to do it,” said Mayor Brad Blalock.
One of the biggest talking points of the evening was the city’s rental ordinance. A third-party inspector is anticipated to begin a checklist account of rental properties in January as part of an estimated six-month process. The inspections will not carry a charge.
“We’re trying to give people who have to rent a house a set of standards like heat, no holes in the floor, toilets that flush and doors that shut,” said city building inspector David Moore in reference to protecting renters.
The ordinance is also meant to protect landlords as well, as the city doesn’t have a tenant agreement in place.
“It makes us sad knowing people are living in the places they live because they don’t know it can be better,” Blalock said.
In answering a question regarding heating, Blalock said landlords must provide working heating systems like gas heat, for example, but are not obligated to pay for the gas.
In addressing street paving, Moore said a plan is in the works to pave Martin Luther King Drive. The thoroughfare was never designed to be a truck route, and overlaying it will take away from its curbs and gutters and cause flooding on its west side. Moore said it needs to be milled down with the need for possible dirtwork.
Amory Park and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton said a portion of money his department received from the Smith Endowment will go towards the Rev. Benjamin Wax Community Center for redoing the game room, upgrading the playground, installing a computer lab and possibly adding security cameras.
A talking point conveyed during the meeting was the need for people with concerns like stopped up ditches and street lights being out to report them to city hall.
