Lady Tigers finish strong against Lady Lions

HAMILTON – With a tied game against their county rival Hamilton early in the fourth quarter, Hatley girls basketball coach Ben Stark called a much-needed time out for his Lady Tigers.

His team answered with a 17-0 run to end the game and pull out a 48-31 win.

“They started off in the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth with a run coming back,” Stark said. “Basically our girls kind of let them dictate the tempo of the game, and we lost control. I feel like after that timeout, I said, ‘We have to control this game. You determine if you win or lose.’ Our girls pulled together and played their best team basketball of the year in that last six minutes.”

Hamilton scored first on a long two-pointer by Makaela Dickerson and added a layup by Deidra Keaton for a 4-0 early lead.

Hatley answered with a 10-point run with points by Taylor Andrews, Allison Easter, Madison Seals and Katherine Morgan. Kealy Shields made back-to-back baskets for the Lady Lions to make it a two-point game, and both teams continued to trade baskets with Hatley leading 13-10 at the end of the period.

Hatley led by as many as five early in the second after a pair of Rylee Bourland free throws, but Hamilton answered with a Tyra Verner three and a Keaton layup to tie the game at 17-all.

The Lady Tigers finished the second with a 6-point run on baskets by Seals, Andrews and Morgan and let 23-17 at the half.

The early part of the third quarter went Hatley’s way while the last half was all Hamilton.

Early buckets by Morgan, Andrews and Alana Edwards put Hatley up by as many as 11 points before the Lady Lions started their run to close the third and open the fourth, scoring 11 straight to tie the game early in the final period.

After Stark’s timeout, Morgan drained a three to give the Lady Tigers a lead they would never relinquish. Edwards followed her up with a layup, and Andrews made 3 of her 4 free throws after an intentional foul, then made a regular three of her own.

“Taylor is big for us because Hamilton has the big girl (Keaton) inside, and her sole responsibility was to do everything she could to front her on the block and determine how much she got the ball inside,” Stark said. “We knew that was going to be a key factor because we just don’t have the size. She did a great job on defense and did a much better job than she has in earlier games finishing under the goal. That’s what led to her being the leading scorer tonight.”

Easter added a bucket and Edwards a pair of free throws to close out the game.

Andrews was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, with Edwards and Morgan right behind her with 13 and 12 points respectively.

“It’s our first game to have that many in double digits,” Stark said. “We usually have Alana and Katherine up there, and they were tonight, and then Taylor came on tonight, finishing her shots and making her free throws. That’s two things we’ve been struggling on. I feel like we did a much better job with that tonight. I don’t know if this was our best game of the year, but the last six minutes were the best finish and the best we’ve played all season.”

Keaton paced the Lady Lions with her 12 points.