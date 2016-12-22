Bulldogs break open close one to trounce IAHS

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs and the Itawamba AHS Indians played neck-and-neck the first half, but the Bulldogs changed gears in the second half to earn a 67-48 win on Friday night.

The teams traded buckets in the early going and kept the score close. The biggest lead in the first quarter was four points by Aberdeen. The Dawgs went ahead 10-6 on a scoop shot by Victor Fields, and then again two plays later when Dejuante Willis got free under the basket.

A last-second shot by the Indians tied the game at 12-12, at the end of the first quarter.

The Indians started pulling away in the second period and were up by six at 25-19 at the midpoint. Willis hit one-of-two from the line, and Thayland Perkins fired up a three from the corner that slipped through the net as the horn sounded to get the Bulldogs to within two at 25-23 at the half.

A different Aberdeen team took the floor in the second half.

“We didn’t want to show them all we had in the first half,” Aberdeen Coach Jaworski Rankin said. “We started slow and gave them all we had in the second half.”

One major difference in the second half was Chad Brown. Brown got out of the doghouse and scored all of his team-high 17 points in the final two periods.

Brown came off the bench ready to prove himself and took a steal to the hoop to tie the game seconds into the period. After the Indians scored four straight to get back in front, Brown nailed a three from the side to get the Bulldogs back to within a point.

The Indians weren’t ready to give up and took off on another short run to go back up by four. Fields hit from deep in the corner, and Jordan Gillispie stole the IAHS in-bounds pass to put Aberdeen on top by one, and they never trailed again.

Fields hit another three, and Bryson Franks scored on back-to-back steals to get the Bulldogs’ offense cranked up. The Indians managed only one basket and one free throw the rest of the period, and Aberdeen led 49-37 at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians got to within 10 when Austin King scored and then came through again to cut the Bulldogs’ margin to 51-43.

Franks hit another three and drove to the basket to stretch the lead to 14. Brown took over from there and led the Bulldogs to the 67-48 win.

King was the leading scorer with 22 points for IAHS. Brown led Aberdeen with 17, Fields had 13, and Willis added 11.

“Our press started working, and we got them to turn the ball over,” Rankin said. “That was the difference in the game.”