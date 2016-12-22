 

ICC schedules spring open registration

By | 6:00 am | December 22, 2016 | News

For the Monroe Jouranl
Open registration at Itawamba Community College has been scheduled for the 2017 spring semester.
Dates and times include from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Jan. 5 and 6 in the administration building at the Fulton Campus and in the Student Support Center at the Tupelo campus.
Evening registration will be from 4:30 until 7 p.m., Jan. 4, and from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Jan. 5, in the Student Support Center at the Tupelo campus. The last day for late registration for traditional classes is Jan. 13; eight-week accelerated eLearning, Jan. 18; and full-term eLearning, Jan. 20.
Traditional classes begin Jan. 9, and eLearning is Jan. 17.
Academic, career and technical, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.
For more information, call 862-8000 or 620-5000 or email go2icc@iccms.edu.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen