ICC schedules spring open registration

Open registration at Itawamba Community College has been scheduled for the 2017 spring semester.

Dates and times include from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Jan. 5 and 6 in the administration building at the Fulton Campus and in the Student Support Center at the Tupelo campus.

Evening registration will be from 4:30 until 7 p.m., Jan. 4, and from 4:30 until 6 p.m., Jan. 5, in the Student Support Center at the Tupelo campus. The last day for late registration for traditional classes is Jan. 13; eight-week accelerated eLearning, Jan. 18; and full-term eLearning, Jan. 20.

Traditional classes begin Jan. 9, and eLearning is Jan. 17.

Academic, career and technical, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.

For more information, call 862-8000 or 620-5000 or email go2icc@iccms.edu.