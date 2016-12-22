M&O Depot receives grant of $160,000

ABERDEEN – Since the renovation of the M&O Depot started 10 years ago, it has received grants in increments of $12,000 at a time. Although there’s been no activity for the past two years at the depot, located behind the Aberdeen Electric Department, a boost from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will change that within the next three years.

“We knew there wasn’t much sense to nickel and dime archives and history knowing we were going to apply for the bigger grant,” said Kathy Seymour, who acts as chairperson of the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Society and the certified government coordinator with the Department of Archives and History.

The recently awarded Community Heritage Preservation Grant totals $160,000, which requires a matching grant from the city totaling approximately $40,000 through the next three years.

“We have from December 2016 to December 2019 to complete the work. I don’t foresee much activity until the end of the fiscal year for the city. I don’t think people will see much work until next fall,” Seymour said.

Additional fundraisers will compliment the project. The scope of the work will include reinforcing supports under the back of the building, insulating the building and finishing the freight room. The building also needs to be squared up for more support.

There’s also a need for the addition of restrooms, which won’t be covered by the grant. Belinda Stewart Architects of Eupora is working on the designs and was instrumental in securing this latest grant.

“We always thought we’d want to pursue one of these grants but since we got hooked up with Belinda Stewart, she’s helped. She’s done this so many times and she knows the process,” Seymour said.

Seymour thanks local legislators Rep. Chris Brown, Sen. Hob Bryan, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly for their support of such programs since funding for the grant ultimately came from the federal level.