New look Lady Dawgs roll over Lady Indians

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs have struggled to find success this season. Going into Friday’s contest with Itawamba AHS, the Lady Bulldogs had won only one game this season. Coach Lorenzo Conley decided it was time to make some changes.

“We have some great athletes on this team,” Conley said. “I decided it’s time to let them go and let them play.”

Conley’s strategy worked like a charm as the Lady Bulldogs rolled over the 4A Lady Indians with a 59-37 win in the Aberdome.

The game was tied, 4-4, midway through the first quarter and then the fast-paced, tight defense started taking its toll.

Four steals led to eight quick points, and the Lady Bulldogs never looked back. Two more steals with a pair of free throws in the mix, and Aberdeen was up 10 points. Trinity McMillian, Kirstin Metcalf, Tamarah Sykes and Tamia Walker all contributed to the run.

The Lady Indians hit the back end of a two-shot foul with 1:22 left in the period for their only points for the rest of the quarter to give Aberdeen a 14-5 advantage at the break.

IAHS started the second quarter with a three, but Destiny Henderson answered on the next trip downcourt.

The Lady Bulldogs’ tenacious defense created a lot of turnovers but also a lot of fouls giving the Lady Indians a lot of chances from the free throw line. A pair of charity shots pulled the Lady Indians to within six at 22-16 at the 4:03 mark of the second period.

A bucket from under the basket by Rakiya Boone and two baskets off steals by Metcalf quickly got the lead back to 10.

Metcalf saved a ball headed out-of-bounds back in to Sykes, and a drive to the hoop by McMillan stretched the margin to 16 late in the period. IAHS closed the gap, but back-to-back steals by Tatyanna Edwards and McMillian in the closing seconds put Aberdeen up by 11 at 32-21 at intermission.

Edwards stole the ball and hit a streaking Metcalf to start the second half scoring. Metcalf scored on a layup and then dished the ball to Sykes under the goal to complete a six-point run that put the Lady Bulldogs back up by 15.

The Lady Indians completed an old-fashioned three-point play and hit another free throw in the closing second for their four points in the period. The hustling Lady Bulldogs only put up 10 points, but took a 42-25 lead into the final period.

IAHS scored three quick points to open the period and hit a three, but still trailed by 15, thanks to Sykes and Amber Johnson.

The Lady Indians picked up a couple of steals, but Johnson and Sykes answered again, and Walker hit a pull up in the lane to put Aberdeen ahead by 22 at 53-31 with a couple of minutes left in the game. McMillian sank two free throws in the closing minute to make the final score 59-37.

“I was very pleased with our effort,” Conley said. “We played hard, and we played as a team. That’s got to help us as we get ready to move into division play.”

Four Lady Bulldogs scored in double figures led by Sykes with 14. McMillian had 13 while Metcalf and Edwards each had 11. Elizabeth Cleveland led IAHS with 13 points.