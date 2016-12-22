 

‘Polar Express’ showing rings in Christmas spirit

RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE George Provias whispers a present request to Santa Claus during last year's showing of "Polar Express" at the Elkin Theatre. Santa will return to this year's showing to make sure all the girls and boys are on the nice list and to hear a few last-minute wishlists.

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Visitor’s Bureau will give its annual gift to the community through a free screening of the Christmas classic, “Polar Express,” Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Elkin Theatre. And yes, PJs are welcome.
“Everyone definitely needs to wear pajamas since we’re having a pajama party at the Elkin,” said Aberdeen Visitor Bureau Director Tina Robbins. “It’s a fun activity, especially now that school is out, to come to town, see the Christmas lights and enjoy a free movie.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and children will have opportunities to tell Santa Claus any last-minute requests and have their photos taken with him. People are encouraged to bring their own cameras.
There will be an arts and crafts station where people can make their own keepsakes to take home. There will also be a photobooth with several new props.
The movie begins at 7 p.m., and concessions will be available for $1 a piece.

