‘Polar Express’ showing rings in Christmas spirit
ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Visitor’s Bureau will give its annual gift to the community through a free screening of the Christmas classic, “Polar Express,” Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Elkin Theatre. And yes, PJs are welcome.
“Everyone definitely needs to wear pajamas since we’re having a pajama party at the Elkin,” said Aberdeen Visitor Bureau Director Tina Robbins. “It’s a fun activity, especially now that school is out, to come to town, see the Christmas lights and enjoy a free movie.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and children will have opportunities to tell Santa Claus any last-minute requests and have their photos taken with him. People are encouraged to bring their own cameras.
There will be an arts and crafts station where people can make their own keepsakes to take home. There will also be a photobooth with several new props.
The movie begins at 7 p.m., and concessions will be available for $1 a piece.
