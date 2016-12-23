Carlisle’s Cleaners awarded PSC energy-efficiency rebate

AMORY – Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley dropped by Carlisle’s Cleaners Dec. 13. He brought no clothes to be cleaned but did present a nice check totaling $1,200 to offset costs of equipment upgrades made by the business resulting in lower use of natural gas.

“It’s a great thing. We weren’t expecting it,” said Carlisle’s Cleaners Owner Mitch Livingston, who was also joined with Ken Smith and Michelle Whittle of Atmos Energy and Mayor Brad Blalock for the presentation.

According to a press release from Presley’s office, Carlisle’s Cleaners recently replaced a 40-year-old boiler with an energy-efficient gas-fired boiler that’s 92-percent efficient. The old boiler, which was ultimately retired, ran at an approximately 60-percent efficiency rate.

Since the new equipment runs more efficiently, Carlisle’s Cleaners will have lower gas bills for years to come, which is the primary goal of the Mississippi Public Service Commission program.

“Businesses like Carlisle’s Cleaners are the backbone of Mississippi’s economy. The Public Service Commission is dedicated to turning over every stone in finding ways to help businesses and residents cut their utility costs. When businesses invest in being more efficient, I’m proud that we have programs like the one with Atmos Energy that help offset some of the costs,” said Presley, who added that he would be bringing clothes to get cleaned.

For more information on the program, call 963-1471.