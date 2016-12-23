New Center Point church members spread cheer to minister to their neighbors

SIPSEY FORK – A rainy Saturday earlier this month couldn’t keep the members of New Center Point Free Will Baptist Church from sharing Christmas carols and fruit baskets with the elderly and shut-ins in their community.

This act of generosity and caroling has been a church ministry for more than 50 years.

“It was something the church decided they could do to give to a community that they care so much about,” said Pastor Bradley Long. “This year, we delivered 30 fruit baskets to the elderly, widowers and the sick of our community and the surrounding community. We also deliver some to the nursing home.”

Another ministry of the church is its Christmas Post Office. For years, the church has had a post office church members can use to send Christmas cards to other members in the church.

Each Christmas card costs 10 cents, and the money is either used for a needy family at Christmas or is given to a couple starting a missions church.