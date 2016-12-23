My take on Christmas parades and other meanderings

I have covered a lot of Christmas parades in the past 23 years and have noticed the trend moving toward having all types of emergency vehicles, cars and motorcycles in the lineups. With that comes noise, loud noise, lots of noise. To me, that is noise pollution.

I love Christmas parades and have since I was a child, but the parades with all those loud noises seem almost sacrilegious to me. I love the beautiful floats and bands. It’s all the noise from the other vehicles I can’t stand. I know in these times, people are not going to the expense and trouble to make floats as much. I also know that the cities and towns are probably desperate to have something in their parades but does it have to be those loud vehicles that are revving up their engines to see how loud they can go? I am sure I am offending someone here but, as I said, this is my opinion. I don’t like them!

I remember back in the “olden days” how churches and clubs would have wonderful floats filled with lots of color and people. Forgive me for the nostalgia, but I wish those times were still here. I wish the children today could experience those types of parades.

So much for my opinion of parades. Now on to something else.

My co-workers gave me a retirement on Dec. 16 that simply blew me away. I didn’t want it and certainly didn’t deserve it, but I had a wonderful time.

I have to work with the best people around. They really went above and beyond the call of duty on the retirement event. The youth room at my church, First Baptist Church in Amory, was used for the event, and they had done a great job getting it all set up. I also owe a big thanks to my church and staff for all they did too. It was great having people stop in and visit for awhile.

I will really miss seeing and working with Emily, Becka, Ray, Melissa and John on a regular basis. They are the “cat’s meow.” But, they are not getting rid of me completely just by giving me a retirement party. I will still be around writing a food column and whatever else they allow me to do. The only thing I won’t be doing is covering another outside event in freezing temperatures.

I almost succumbed to the cold at the outside nativity at St. Andrew’s UMC Sunday night. It was a wonderful event, but the weather was so cold I could not fully enjoy it. Try taking pictures in 30 degree temps and having to take off a glove every time you have to snap a photo. The camera doesn’t work well in cold weather, and apparently I don’t either.