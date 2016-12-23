Tigers’ hot start leads to victory

NETTLETON – The Nettleton Tigers got off to a hot start on Friday night against Houston, but once again, couldn’t put their opponent away until the final minutes of a 69-56 win over a future division opponent.

“I thought we were real sluggish,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I thought last night we played real hard, and tonight, we came out and started out strong, and Houston didn’t go away. What we have to start doing is putting folks away. Once you get your foot on their throats, you have to kill them, and we’re not doing that right now.”

Grady Gardner started the scoring off quickly with a three-pointer, and that became the Tigers’ calling card in the first quarter, thanks to Va’Shawn Pounds.

Pounds drained five 3-pointers in the first period as the Tigers led by as many as 14 points. The Toppers scored to end the first, but Nettleton carried a 23-11 advantage.

Bud Hammond joined in the three-point shooting to open the second for a 26-13 lead, but the Toppers started to chip away. A 4-0 run to end the period put the Tigers up by just 8 points at 37-29 at the half.

As he did in the first, Gardner opened the third with a trey to put Nettleton back to a double-digit lead. Hammond contributed with the old-fashioned three-point play, and the Tigers pushed out to a 43-31 advantage.

A 5-0 run midway through the period extended the lead to 15 points before a three-pointer from the Toppers. Gardner answered that with a long two to make it 52-38, but Houston ended the quarter with another 4-0 run and trailed by just 10.

“Both of our post guys had 3 or 4 fouls, and we had to go small,” Gardner said. “Our young guys have to box out. If you box out and get inside position, it’s there. I just thought tonight, we were way too passive.”

Hammond came through with a pair of early threes in the fourth to get things back under control for the Tigers, and they sealed the win from the free throw line with Gardner making 10 from the charity stripe in the fourth.

Gardner was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 19 points with Pounds right behind him with 17 and Hammond with 14.

“We won by 13 points, but down the road, that’s going to catch us,” Gardner said. “We have to get better at finishing runs and not giving up runs, and tonight we got hurt really bad on the offensive glass. That can’t happen because it’s all about effort and execution. We didn’t match their effort tonight, and that’s disappointing.”

The two teams will be division rivals next year with Houston dropping down to 3A.

“We could have sent a good message tonight, and we sort of let them hang around,” Gardner said. “Now they feel like they can compete with us, which is not the message you want to send. We have to do a better job of keeping our foot on their throats and not playing around with people because it’s going to bite us. I hope we’re not going to have to have one of those sad bus rides home.”

(G) Houston 45, Nettleton 40

Houston led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter with Sharnec Mosley, Kameron Miller and Macy McMillan handling much of the scoring for the Lady Tigers.

A better second quarter left them trailing by just two at the half, and Bricelyn Morris made three of her four free throws in the period.

The Lady Toppers held the Lady Tigers to just four points in the third quarter, a pair of free throws by Mosley and a basket by Morris, and carried a 31-23 advantage into the final period.

The fourth was when the Lady Tigers got going, scoring 17 points in the quarter, and cutting it to a one-possession game several times in the final few minutes.

Mosley scored 10 points in the quarter, much of that from the free-throw line. She led all scorers with her 20 points.