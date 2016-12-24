Fast food karma a footnote to the spirit of giving
Charles Dickens wrote in his famous story “The Christmas Carol” of this season when “above all times of the year, want is keenly felt and abundance rejoices.” ‘Tis the season of good cheer and good will, when most people feel a little more charitable as they hear the bell ringing near that red kettle at the entrance to a store.
Expectations are higher at Christmas, while sadness and disappointments may be deeper. The act of giving, though always meaningful, is particularly encouraging at this time.
The phrase “pay it forward,” thought to have been first coined 100 years ago, concerns the beneficiary of a good deed (especially unexpected) repaying it to others instead of back to the original giver.
Paying it forward happens on a regular basis in Amory’s McDonald’s, according to the fast food restaurant’s first assistant manager, Ali Brown.
“I’ve counted as many as seven in a row at the drive-through lane, paying it forward for the next customer behind them,” she said of how transactions are made at times.
Cashier Phyllis Edwards agreed, and added, “It happens more frequently in the afternoons after school is out for the day.”
I was intrigued by my editor’s choice of the word “karma” for the title of this piece. Karma is a Sanskrit word which means “your doings.” Whatever you do is your “karma.” The term originates from Hindu philosophy which teaches that you are rewarded or punished based on your doings, your “karma,” from another life. Some people believe that everything is predestined and we cannot do anything to change our fate. Others believe that everything lies in our own hands and we are our own builders of life and karma. As is so often the case, the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Hindu activist Rajiv Malhotra wrote in his blog, “It is commonplace these days to hear the word “karma” used in popular parlance. Broadly speaking, karma could be translated as, “as you sow, so shall you reap,” and this is how it is usually understood and used by Christians. While the doctrinal tenets associated with karma may be diametrically opposed to the Biblically-based theology of our side of the world, the shared idea is summarized by words more familiar to us, “Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”
Incidentally, those words were not spoken by a Hindu, but rather by the one whose birth this season is all about, as recorded in Luke 6:38. Merry Christmas, and pay it forward.
Related Posts
- Legislative Update: Feb. 18, 2014
- Aberdeen aldermen discuss citywide spring cleanup
- Getting to know Mississippi’s Toughest Kids
- ASD supporter issues challenge for school partnerships
- It’s never too early or too late to start talking about Christmas again
- Killing Cupid with the conveniences of singlehood
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Social Security Knowledge Center: Women need to pay attention December 17, 2016
- Arrest made in Amory armed robbery/kidnapping case December 21, 2016
- ICC schedules spring open registration December 22, 2016
- M&O Depot receives grant of $160,000 December 22, 2016
- ‘Polar Express’ showing rings in Christmas spirit December 22, 2016
- Fast food karma a footnote to the spirit of giving December 24, 2016
- Light of first Christmas still outshines Roto-Wheel December 24, 2016
- Tigers’ hot start leads to victory December 23, 2016
- New Center Point church members spread cheer to minister to their neighbors December 23, 2016
- My take on Christmas parades and other meanderings December 23, 2016
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....
- Dana Keeton Baxter: If you did not get a door hanger to tell you about...