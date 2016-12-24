Fast food karma a footnote to the spirit of giving

Charles Dickens wrote in his famous story “The Christmas Carol” of this season when “above all times of the year, want is keenly felt and abundance rejoices.” ‘Tis the season of good cheer and good will, when most people feel a little more charitable as they hear the bell ringing near that red kettle at the entrance to a store.

Expectations are higher at Christmas, while sadness and disappointments may be deeper. The act of giving, though always meaningful, is particularly encouraging at this time.

The phrase “pay it forward,” thought to have been first coined 100 years ago, concerns the beneficiary of a good deed (especially unexpected) repaying it to others instead of back to the original giver.

Paying it forward happens on a regular basis in Amory’s McDonald’s, according to the fast food restaurant’s first assistant manager, Ali Brown.

“I’ve counted as many as seven in a row at the drive-through lane, paying it forward for the next customer behind them,” she said of how transactions are made at times.

Cashier Phyllis Edwards agreed, and added, “It happens more frequently in the afternoons after school is out for the day.”

I was intrigued by my editor’s choice of the word “karma” for the title of this piece. Karma is a Sanskrit word which means “your doings.” Whatever you do is your “karma.” The term originates from Hindu philosophy which teaches that you are rewarded or punished based on your doings, your “karma,” from another life. Some people believe that everything is predestined and we cannot do anything to change our fate. Others believe that everything lies in our own hands and we are our own builders of life and karma. As is so often the case, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Hindu activist Rajiv Malhotra wrote in his blog, “It is commonplace these days to hear the word “karma” used in popular parlance. Broadly speaking, karma could be translated as, “as you sow, so shall you reap,” and this is how it is usually understood and used by Christians. While the doctrinal tenets associated with karma may be diametrically opposed to the Biblically-based theology of our side of the world, the shared idea is summarized by words more familiar to us, “Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”

Incidentally, those words were not spoken by a Hindu, but rather by the one whose birth this season is all about, as recorded in Luke 6:38. Merry Christmas, and pay it forward.