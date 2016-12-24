Light of first Christmas still outshines Roto-Wheel

By David Pannell/For the Monroe Journal

Christmas was a lot groovier when I was a kid. I grew up in the ‘70s, when the moon was in the seventh house and Santa wore bell bottoms. The elves were tripping hard, Santa’s workshop reeked of patchouli, and the reindeer had names like Journey, Sky, Dharma and Malcolm.

We were not groovy people. Far from it. In fact, we were anit-groovy fundamentalists. My mother had a beehive hairdo, and my father wore wingtips and skinny black ties. He was the preacher in a small-town Tennessee church, and we lived in the parsonage next door.

We were polishing our hard Sunday shoes and listening to Vestal Goodman on the Jubilee Radio Hour while everyone around us was going barefoot and braless – dropping out and tuning in to Jimi and Janis. And yet, somehow a bit of pop culture grooviness wafted into our square home, at least during Christmas.

I remember Christmas of ‘71 in particular as a sort of high watermark, groovy-wise. That was the year we got the very latest in trippy Christmas technology: a Colortone Electric Roto-Wheel. If you didn’t live through the Age of Aquarius, let me explain.

The Roto-Wheel was a free-standing, motorized gadget like a small fan, but in place of the fan was a flat disc about the size of a plate. The disc was made up of four smoky blocks of colored acetate, like a psychedelic pie cut into four pieces – four dreadful, nausea-inducing pieces.

Behind the wheel was a bright light which shone through the disc and projected the colors onto the Christmas tree. The wheel turned slowly and the tree would cycle from one dreary nightmare color to the next – red, green, blue, and, wait for it – amber. No color screams good tidings quite like amber, am I right?

This was also the golden age of the aluminum Christmas tree. When the slowly swirling light from the Colortone Roto-Wheel hit the metallic, space-age branches of a sterile aluminum tree, the effect was deeply unsettling, like when things got weird for Charlie Bucket in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Prolonged exposure to the Roto-Wheel had a tendency to make even the naturally merry turn gloomy and existential. Though I cannot prove it, I suspect the Roto-Wheel inspired much of the darker folk music of the ‘70s.

Checking eBay, I discovered a modern knock-off of the Roto-Wheel has made a bit of a retro comeback. It would make an excellent gift for the torture expert on your list this year, or you could buy one for yourself and stare at it until you have a complete mental breakdown.

It’s easy to get sloppily sentimental about the good ol’ days of Christmas yore. It’s good to be reminded some things from the past just weren’t that great, like the Roto-Wheel, and like some of our memories and past holiday experiences, and even some of the people who’ve been in our lives.

If we’re going to look back, it’s better, I think, to look all the way back to the very first Christmas, back before things got weird, when a star lit up a manger, and another, brighter light shined back. By that light, even now, all is illuminated. Pretty groovy.

David Pannell describes himself as “a recovering farmer and the reluctant pastor of Common Ground Christian Church in Wren, Mississippi.” Contact him at davidpan1963@gmail.com.