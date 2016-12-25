Smithville second-graders learn to make cookies

SMITHVILLE – Smithville Elementary School second-graders recently studied measurements in math class and were given the chance for a hands-on experience in making sugar cookies.

Cafeteria manager Kathryn Davis had a recipe for sugar cookies and explained to the students about food safety; differences between teaspoons and tablespoons; and the importance of measurements in cooking. The students also had the opportunity to cut the cookies out in several different patterns and decorate them in a variety of ways.

One of the highlights for the students was being allowed to wear aprons and gloves while cooking.

“It was good to know that we can make any cookie we want…angels, gingerbread men, candy canes or stockings. We can also decorate it the way we want. I have cooked a cake with my mother before,” said student Emma Edwards.

Laken Hitt agreed that it was fun to make the cookies. Isabella Summerford admitted it was hard to make the cookies, but that it was a fun activity.

Davis provided the ingredients, and the parents donated sprinkles and frosting for decorating the cookies.

Cut-Out Sugar Cookies

2/3 cup butter-flavor Crisco

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cream butter, Crisco, sugar, milk and vanilla in a large bowl at medium speed until well-blended. Beat in egg. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Mix into creamed mixture. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Roll half the dough at a time, about 1/8-inch thick, on a floured surface. Cut into desired shapes. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with colored sugar and decorations or leave plain and frost when cool.

Bake at 375 degrees for about seven to nine minutes. Cool slightly. Makes approximately three dozen cookies, depending on the size of cookie.