Aberdeen School District is in good standing through accreditation ruling
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee reported to the school board Dec. 14 the district’s accreditation status is good for school year 2016-2017.
“I received correspondence from the [Mississippi Department of Education] office of accreditation and thought we were getting a ‘status pending’ due to standard 18, but we’re in good standing,” Curlee said.
A team from the MDE previously performed an extensive audit of the district, and Curlee reported in September the school district was on probation pending a final determination.
The main drawback from the good standing was related to Mississippi Public School Accountability Standard 18, which pertained to outdated materials in Belle-Shivers Middle School’s library.
In action taken during last week’s conservator agenda meeting, Curlee approved a request from BSMS to remove such outdated print materials from the library’s collection to comply with standard 18.
“Part of the improvement plan with the MDE is replacing them with current and up-to-date print materials. They’ll first be made available to Belle-Shivers Middle School students, then we’ll go through the proper manner of removing them from the district,” Curlee said.
He also acknowledged district chief financial officer Latasha Straughter for receiving a certificate from Mississippi Auditor Stacey Pickering recognizing the school district’s outstanding audit.
In other business, Curlee approved:
• The expulsion of two students from the district for one calendar year beginning Nov. 15, 2016 to Nov. 15, 2017.
• A request to move the January conservator agenda meeting from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26 at noon.
Related Posts
- Aberdeen looks to school year 2015-2016 with high hopes
- Shivers, Belle reconfiguration beginning next school year
- Conservator OKs board policies
- Area schools show improvement on MAP test scores
- Aberdeen School District requesting 3.8-mill increase
- Aberdeen School District receives first clean audit in eight years
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Love and Hugs spreading joy and love to area December 20, 2016
- Bulldogs break open close one to trounce IAHS December 22, 2016
- Carlisle’s Cleaners awarded PSC energy-efficiency rebate December 23, 2016
- My take on Christmas parades and other meanderings December 23, 2016
- New Center Point church members spread cheer to minister to their neighbors December 23, 2016
- Aberdeen School District is in good standing through accreditation ruling December 26, 2016
- Amory School Board mulls contract custodial service, accepts $50K grant December 26, 2016
- Smithville second-graders learn to make cookies December 25, 2016
- Fast food karma a footnote to the spirit of giving December 24, 2016
- Light of first Christmas still outshines Roto-Wheel December 24, 2016
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....
- Dana Keeton Baxter: If you did not get a door hanger to tell you about...