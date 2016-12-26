Aberdeen School District is in good standing through accreditation ruling

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee reported to the school board Dec. 14 the district’s accreditation status is good for school year 2016-2017.

“I received correspondence from the [Mississippi Department of Education] office of accreditation and thought we were getting a ‘status pending’ due to standard 18, but we’re in good standing,” Curlee said.

A team from the MDE previously performed an extensive audit of the district, and Curlee reported in September the school district was on probation pending a final determination.

The main drawback from the good standing was related to Mississippi Public School Accountability Standard 18, which pertained to outdated materials in Belle-Shivers Middle School’s library.

In action taken during last week’s conservator agenda meeting, Curlee approved a request from BSMS to remove such outdated print materials from the library’s collection to comply with standard 18.

“Part of the improvement plan with the MDE is replacing them with current and up-to-date print materials. They’ll first be made available to Belle-Shivers Middle School students, then we’ll go through the proper manner of removing them from the district,” Curlee said.

He also acknowledged district chief financial officer Latasha Straughter for receiving a certificate from Mississippi Auditor Stacey Pickering recognizing the school district’s outstanding audit.

In other business, Curlee approved:

• The expulsion of two students from the district for one calendar year beginning Nov. 15, 2016 to Nov. 15, 2017.

• A request to move the January conservator agenda meeting from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26 at noon.