Amory School Board mulls contract custodial service, accepts $50K grant

AMORY – As per discussion at the Dec. 12 Amory School Board meeting, the school district received a Christmas present of its own by way of a $50,000 grant, thanks to the diligent work of district director of Special Populations and Support for School Improvement Dr. Candace Moore.

The grants for special needs students have been given by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, formed by the founders of the Richmond, Virginia-based company now known as the Carpenter Company, the world’s largest producer of comfort cushioning products.

District superintendent Ken Byars said Moore has applied for this particular grant several times in previous years.

“This is actually the fourth grant we have received for the district during my term of duty,” Moore said.

Previous grants, like this one, have been aimed at benefiting special needs students in the Amory School District.

The latest grant of $50,000 is for classroom sets containing 20 Chromebook laptop computers with a charging cart for 12 special education classrooms. Moore emphasized the purpose for these computers is for instruction as well as taking tests.

An earlier acquisition of computers was primarily for helping the high school students get acclimated to online state assessments.

In other business, a major change in district staffing was presented by Byars, in that the district’s custodial services will be farmed out to a commercial vendor, Cleveland, Ohio-based GCA Education Services.

Although contract provisions were still being finalized out at the time of the board meeting, Byars was confident there will be several positive attributes with the change.

He further emphasized all custodians currently employed by the Amory School District will keep their jobs but will report to a manager from GCA who will serve as a single liaison to Byars and the school district.

“It sounds like it’s come a long way from the beginning,” said school board member Ivan Bryant after reviewing the highlights of negotiations to date.

The view from behind the broom isn’t so rosy, however. Mary Jane Bailey, a custodian of more than 10 years at Amory High School, is looking at possible cuts in both time and pay.

“We’ll have to apply just like anyone else [for the job],” she said. “We’ll have to apply for insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. I don’t have a choice. I’ve still got house payments to make and a family to feed.”

Health care insurance through the state employees pool with Blue Cross Blue Shield will be gone as part of the transition.

“With the budget cuts, we couldn’t keep enough staff to keep our buildings clean. Not everyone is going to be happy,” Byars said.

In other business, the financial picture for the school district was further bolstered by business manager Leslie Maranto’s report that the balance on hand is nearly three times the amount from this time last year, even with the typical slump in tax collections at year’s end and the recent purchase of computers for the high school.