Amory freshmen learn about finances through reality fair

AMORY – It was a day of virtual Monopoly on a real-life scale for ninth-graders at Amory High School. Counselor Kemi Ford had originally run across this unique workshop at West Point High School and coordinated it herself at schools in Starkville and Hatley. On Nov. 14, the exercise was conducted for the first time at Amory High School.

Representatives from area businesses ranging from public utilities to realtors, grocers, insurance agencies, car dealers and the National Guard teamed up to provide a day of one-to-one coaching for the next generation of consumers.

Freshman class members cycled through the library during the course of the day with a uniquely applied practical exercise based on test scores earned during the first nine weeks of this school year. Based on scores recorded, each student was given a packet of items containing a budget spreadsheet and check facsimiles from the fictitious 1st United STEM Bank.

The catch to the activity was the mock budget was based on the average income from the type of job for which the student was likely to find with the test scores received, and time for learning and making decisions was closely managed. When the whistle sounded, it was time to move on to the next table.

“The better the report card, the greater the budget the student had to work with,” Ford said.

Tables were set up representing purchasing points for life’s necessities in the areas of food, clothing and shelter. More stations were among the lineup, representing discretionary income spent for conveniences such as entertainment and communication, more popularly known as cable TV and cell phones. Some students found out they would have to learn how to actually survive without the conveniences considered vital appendages these days – unless they got their grades up to qualify for a higher paying job.

Another station that injected more virtual intrigue into the mix was labeled “Chance,” with only a box wrapped in bright yellow paper with question marks all over it. Inside were cards describing unscheduled events in life like illness that represent unexpected expenses and also a few surprises representing the occasional windfall or savings that provide the budget a boost.

At other tables, a local banker and an insurance agent provided coaching on writing checks, balancing accounts, insurance products offered and how to shop for big-ticket durable goods many consumers finance, which can add a sizable sum to the purchase if paid out over time.

Student Hannah Edwards commented later the event was indeed a reality check. “It’s a lot harder than I thought to manage a budget once you have to do it on your own. I came away $167 in debt.”

The happy ending for those students who had a challenging day juggling their mock budgets was that they are still ninth-graders.

“They still have lots of time to improve their chances,” Ford said.