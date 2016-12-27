Bond set for armed robbery/kidnapping suspect

AMORY – According to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, bond was set at $300,000 in Monroe County Justice Court for 23-year-old Deionta Ivory. Ivory was arrested last week by the APD and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after he allegedly forced entry into a vehicle at Subway and made two juveniles drive him to an ATM and Highway 278 Chevron.