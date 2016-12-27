 

Bond set for armed robbery/kidnapping suspect

By | 10:54 am | December 27, 2016 | News

AMORY – According to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, bond was set at $300,000 in Monroe County Justice Court for 23-year-old Deionta Ivory. Ivory was arrested last week by the APD and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping after he allegedly forced entry into a vehicle at Subway and made two juveniles drive him to an ATM and Highway 278 Chevron.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen