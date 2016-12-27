Drone footage helps lead to domestic violence arrest
AMORY – A heated Christmas Eve incident involving a father and son at a residence on Trace Church Road ultimately led to misdemeanor charges and the realization of how vital drones are in locating suspects.
According to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, his department received a call at 7:21 p.m. Dec. 24 of a fight between a father and a son. Bowen said the son reportedly had rifles and had barricaded himself in a home.
He later punctured two tires on a vehicle at the residence and said he would return.
“We used the sheriff’s department’s K9 but couldn’t get a track. We contacted [Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue member] Matt Hannon to bring his drone. He did some searching by the waterway and found some hotspots but not him. After Matt put in a new battery, he flew it on the other side of Highway 25 and located the suspect,” Bowen said.
The person arrested was charged with the misdemeanor offenses of domestic violence, malicious mischief and public drunk.
The drone took flight at 9:21 p.m., and the subject was in custody at 10:13 p.m.
