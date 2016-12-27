MC School District awarded $35,000 SpEd literary grant

AMORY – Monroe County Assistant Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan informed the county’s school board that the Monroe County School District was selected as one of Mississippi’s school five districts to receive a State Systemic Improvement Plan (SSIP) Grant. This grant is designed for kindergarten through third-grade special education student literacy.

“We will be able to bring in one coach to each of our three campuses to work with K through 3 teachers,” Jernigan said. “The principals will determine their needs, and we will help meet them. The elementary principals are looking at resumes and they will select the coach for their respective schools. The literacy coaches will go in and work with the teachers in areas where they need help.”

In other business, the board approved its 2017 school board officers. Jean Robinson will serve as president, vice president will be Butch Palmer, and Linda Bickerstaff will serve as secretary.

The board also approved the recommendations of Title I tutors. LaShae Pritchett will tutor at Smithville, and Amanda Barnes will tutor at Hamilton. Erica Karen West was approved as a non-certified tutor for school year 2016-2017 at Hamilton.

Vicki Dobbs was approved as a teacher substitute, and Adriana Jones was approved to be a cafeteria substitute.