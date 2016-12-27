 

MCSO seeks info on person of interest, makes B&E arrest

December 27, 2016
Kentrell Gardner, 25, whose last known address is 101 Highland Ave. in Aberdeen, is wanted as a person of interest in several breaking and entering cases in Monroe and Clay counties by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 369-2468.

In a separate case, Rhonda Gail Tubb, 36, of Hamilton was arrested and charged with breaking and entering Dec. 23 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

