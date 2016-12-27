MCSO seeks info on person of interest, makes B&E arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:25 am | December 27, 2016 | News
Kentrell Gardner, 25, whose last known address is 101 Highland Ave. in Aberdeen, is wanted as a person of interest in several breaking and entering cases in Monroe and Clay counties by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 369-2468.
In a separate case, Rhonda Gail Tubb, 36, of Hamilton was arrested and charged with breaking and entering Dec. 23 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Love and Hugs spreading joy and love to area December 20, 2016
- My take on Christmas parades and other meanderings December 23, 2016
- New Center Point church members spread cheer to minister to their neighbors December 23, 2016
- Tigers’ hot start leads to victory December 23, 2016
- Light of first Christmas still outshines Roto-Wheel December 24, 2016
- MCSO seeks info on person of interest, makes B&E arrest December 27, 2016
- Drone footage helps lead to domestic violence arrest December 27, 2016
- Bond set for armed robbery/kidnapping suspect December 27, 2016
- Amory freshmen learn about finances through reality fair December 27, 2016
- MC School District awarded $35,000 SpEd literary grant December 27, 2016
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....
- Dana Keeton Baxter: If you did not get a door hanger to tell you about...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII