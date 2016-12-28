Amory aldermen, humane society reps discuss contract

AMORY – “After 30 years, I like dealing with dogs better than dealing with people,” said Amory Humane Society President Bill Johnson, as part of remarks made at the Dec. 20 board of aldermen meeting.

The issue topping the meeting’s agenda concerned addressing citizen’s complaints about how stray animals are picked up across town. In the absence of a prepared statement by Johnson, Mayor Brad Blalock began the dialogue by asking for Johnson’s appraisal of the status of the working agreement between the city and the animal shelter.

“A contract was prepared in 2005 and re-written in 2013 but still failed to be approved,” Johnson said.

It was written again in 2014 and finally signed.

“Amory Humane Society started out as a shelter but had duties expanded to apprehend stray animals,” Johnson said. “Amory Humane Society is not a city agency. I think we’ve been made to do more than what was specified in the contract. We’re not obligated to apprehend animals with a collar and vaccination tags. Those animals are the responsibility of their owners.”

Appearing with Johnson was Amory Humane Society Director Misty Tucker.

“We can’t afford a certified animal control officer,” Tucker said. “We’ve been without one since late 2014.”

Johnson added the cost of getting an animal control officer certified would be $2,500.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen weighed in on the matter, saying his department receives several calls per day about stray animals.

Blalock then asked city attorney John Creekmore about the status of the contract for services by the shelter to the city.

“There has been a mutual agreement in place to supplement the police department in animal control since before 2005 as an independent contractor. Methods to be used [by the contractor to apprehend animals] are not dictated by the city,” Creekmore said.

“The contract needs to be updated to reflect current needs and aspects of working relationships,” Johnson said.

At that point, concerned citizen Jerry Jones could hold back no longer. Johnson’s opening statement was about to be acted out in living color.

When granted permission to speak, Jones proceeded to criticize Johnson for “a lot of spin and no substance” to validate his role as president of the Amory Humane Society.

Jones went on to complain that he couldn’t even get three feral cats removed from his property. Blood pressures in the room briefly approached stroke level as Jones’ diatribe took a tailspin into personal vindictive against Johnson.

When Johnson offered to usher Jones out of the room for a throw-down session between them, Bowen quickly intervened.

“We’re not going to do any of that,” Bowen said, as the issue was quickly laid to rest for further review by Creekmore and revisiting at another time.

In other business, Anthony Michelic and Paul Mitchell stood to present their credentials as a local consulting start-up team called Brick+Mortar, offering their expertise along with two other partners to help Amory recruit more retailers to the city.

They had first approached Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Skip Scaggs, who made arrangements for them to appear before the board of aldermen.

Their five-step business model was detailed in a promotional folder provided to all city officials present, promoting a cooperative effort to encourage both local entrepreneurship and consumers with dollars to spend to shop Amory.

“They were there for informative purposes only. We will revisit the presentation after the information packets are digested,” Blalock later said.