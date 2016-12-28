Larthridge takes pit bull concerns to Aberdeen aldermen

ABERDEEN – Speaking as a citizen rather than the park and recreation department head, Tohona Larthridge voiced her concern to aldermen Dec. 20 of three pit bulls she said have been running loose near her Vine Street home.

“They are grown. I’m assuming they are males as much as they fight, and they are turning them loose. You have people walking to work every day up and down Vine Street. I came out about two weeks ago and almost got attacked by some pit bulls,” Larthridge said. “Those dogs are going to kill somebody, and it’s three of them.”

Mayor Maurice Howard said he’d personally inspect their cages and said if they aren’t to code or they get lose, the city will take them. Aberdeen Animal Control Officer Pedro Clay said he has to have proof the dogs are loose before he can seize them.

“If I have a picture of these dogs loose, then I can go talk to the owner and get them. I can’t just go on somebody’s property and get their dogs if I don’t have proof they’re loose,” Clay said. “However, if they’re in his backyard and he’s not complying with the city ordinance, I can get them, but I have no reason to go in his backyard unless the dog is loose. If I go back there, I can be sued, and the city can be sued if I don’t do this thing the right way.”

Howard mentioned probable cause from the report, and Clay said he responded but didn’t see the dogs running loose.

“What about those little kids who walk to school? They don’t have time to call. They just take off running, so something is going to have to be done. They shouldn’t be on the streets period,” Larthridge said.

Speaking on behalf of city building inspector David Low, Aberdeen Public Relations Specialist Justin Crosby updated the board on properties adjudicated during the Oct. 4 aldermen meeting.

Low has sent out notices to these properties, placed notices on them and posted them at city hall since aldermen approval.

“What needs to happen now moving forward is you all, as a board, taking quotes on it or having the street department clean and remove it and also and as Mr. Low pointed out for now, there is no budget to do so. You all will have to address how you want to pay for taking care of the adjudicated properties,” Crosby said.

He also noted a hearing date needs to be set for the last aldermen meeting of January for property where the late Dudley Williams’ law office stood. The office was destroyed in a fire this summer.

The city and county have gone in together to apply for Phase II of a Brownfields environmental assessment grant of the former Gulf Ordnance Plant property.

The board approved a formal resolution and a covenant recorded in land records placing restrictions on the use of property at the Gulf Ordnance Plant due to contaminants that had been on the site.

The board approved a $10,800 repair bill for bearings, rollers and tracks of the city’s mini-track hoe. It also has glass from its cab broken. The city is still making payments on the piece of equipment.

According to Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom, no maintenance has been to these parts.

“Just working in the sand and everything just eats them up over a period of time,” Odom said. “We’ve got to have these repairs or junk it. We’re still paying for it.”

The board approved a budgeted quote of $5,600 for work to improve the basketball court of the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.

Following executive session, the board approved:

* A request to pay $1,400 to Clifford Jones for services at the port for renovations to a building.

* A request to give Howard’s administrative assistant Sara Nerren flex time.

* Give notice to an employee to come to the January board meeting.