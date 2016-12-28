Wishes come true by way of family and fishing for Hatley teen

HATLEY – Katy Ballard teaches seventh-grade English at Hatley Attendance Center. Among her students through the years who attracted more than the usual attention was Auston Bagwell, who now goes by Auston Ballard.

“I thought he would be the death of me,” Ballard said. “I concentrate on learning my students during the fall semester.”

In the process, she discovered Auston came from a broken home and had even experienced death threats from estranged adult figures in his life. Ballard soon sensed he represented a special need she somehow knew she could fill but had no idea how.

Auston startled her by saying one day, “You’re going to be my mom someday.” A bond between the two had been made.

When Auston advanced to the ninth grade and another building on Hatley’s campus, Ballard wondered if her window of opportunity with him had closed, but that turned out not to be true.

Even though their paths seemed to be drifting in different directions, one day Ballard received a phone call from Auston, who had taken ill and was in a panic.

Ballard’s husband, Blake, was working overseas at the time, so neighbors came to the rescue and joined her to come to Auston’s rescue. A visit to a doctor yielded a diagnosis of possible meningitis and orders to get Auston to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis as quickly as possible. Further examination yielded even more shattering news.

It wasn’t meningitis, but rather leukemia, and a move was ordered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for treatment. Ballard helped stabilize family members during some long days and nights that followed.

Blake persuaded her from his overseas post to get back home for what little rest and relaxation she could manage to get. On her drive back home, Ballard made a fuel stop near New Albany, and her phone rang again. This time, the caller was from the Department of Human Services informing her the way had been cleared to begin working toward adopting Auston as Blake and Katy’s own son – a process that is still ongoing.

When the process is completed, Auston will be the son the Ballards were not able to have on their own, due to infertility issues.

While Auston was at St. Jude’s, another miracle came along. He had qualified to receive a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. There were bumps and detours in the process, which ultimately took two-and-a-half years through three different coordinators.

Nevertheless, he wished big and asked for a bass boat. Fishing became his hobby of choice when the health issues prevented him from being able to play football. Even though it didn’t appear possible at first, he was awarded the boat. In October, Auston and his adopted father went to Midway Marina in Peppertown to work out the order with the dealer, and it was delivered in time for Christmas.

Auston has responded successfully to his chemotherapy treatments at St. Jude and will finish the regimen by the end of the year, when he will clinically be in full remission.

“They [the Ballards] did a miracle in my life. They had the heart and boldness to step up to the opportunity. Most of all, I feel God had this planned out even before I knew who I was,” Auston said.

When he graduates from high school, the Ballards will present Auston with a special graduation gift – his adoption papers.